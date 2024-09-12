The German professional football club, owned by Bayer, commemorates notable 2024 achievements by celebrating with Bayer employees and fans in the U.S.

After 120 years, Bayer 04 Leverkusen won its first Bundesliga earlier this year and now, the champions are taking the celebration on the road this month as the club embarks on its first-ever trophy tour in the U.S. Each year, the Bundesliga, Germany's top professional soccer league, awards the Meisterschale trophy to the winners of the season.

The tour will be led by Fernando Carro, CEO of Bayer 04 Leverkusen, along with team ambassador, former defender and 2006 World Cup semifinalist with Germany, Jens Nowotny. The pair, joined by team mascot Brian the Lion, will kick off the tour at Bayer Headquarters in Whippany, NJ, before heading to New York, NY to share with fans and partners the trophies from its historic '23-'24 season, including Bundesliga, DFB Pokal and Supercup wins.

"It's an honor to welcome and host Bayer 04 Leverkusen as the first stop of their trophy tour in the Americas," said Dave Tomasi, President of Bayer North America. "The team's accomplishments this past year have been truly inspiring, and their dedication and determination on the field truly match Bayer's commitment to creating a better world where health and nutrition empower all. Here's to their journey of continued success and the shared values that make us all champions!"

Leverkusen is only the fifth German club to ever win the domestic double, becoming the first in Bundesliga history to finish the league championship undefeated. The team won 51 consecutive games during the season, the longest streak in the modern era. The wins continued up through the Europa League final in late May and the team went on to win the Supercup on August 18, winning on penalties after a late equalizer against Stuttgart.

"These trophies were a result of our incredible performance on the field this past year, but it was made possible from a strong foundation of people and teamwork that included everyone at and around the club and the Bayer parent company who support us," said Carro. "For that reason, we bring these trophies overseas to show how they belong to all our Bayer colleagues and those in the global Bayer 04 family who waited so many years to win the league."

This week's activities in the New York area will include the trophy celebration with Bayer North America staff, Champions' night hosted by Bayer Consumer Health, a media session and visit to the Bundesliga International Office in Union Square and a public viewing of the trophies for fans at a Matchday 3 watch party on Saturday, September 14. The event will take place at Radegast Biergarten in Brooklyn, with doors opening at 9 am to watch Bayer 04 Leverkusen take on TSG Hoffenheim at 9:30 am. Later that afternoon, the trophies will be displayed at Saturdays Football store on Broome Street in Lower Manhattan, where Leverkusen gear will be available for purchase.

