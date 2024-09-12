Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Enhances Financial Services Recruiting Capabilities with the Addition of Eric Mok

Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) today announced a major enhancement to its people, talent and culture recruiting capabilities with the addition of Eric Mok as a partner in the firm's Financial Services Practice and a member of the Toronto office.

Eric Mok, partner in Caldwell's Financial Services Practice. With more than 25 years of experience in investment banking and wealth management, Mok has strong corporate relationships, strategic advisory skills and a deep understanding of the public markets across many sectors.

"With more than 25 years of experience in investment banking and wealth management, Eric has strong corporate relationships, strategic advisory skills and a deep understanding of the public markets across multiple sectors," said Paul Heller and Glenn Buggy, managing partners of Caldwell's Financial Services Practice. "His wide network of C-suite relationships across corporate Canada will be an invaluable asset to the team."

Mok joins Caldwell after a 21-year career at RBC. He spent 16 years at RBC Capital Markets as a managing director in Equity Capital Markets, spearheading the origination and execution of convertible debenture, preferred share, and yield-oriented products. Prior to investment banking, Mok spent seven years in wealth management as a fixed income portfolio advisor/bond trader at RBC Dominion Securities Inc. (five years) and TD Securities (two years), where he executed bond trades, provided strategic advice on bond swapping strategies, credit-related issues, and preferred share markets.

"This strategic addition aligns perfectly with Caldwell's ongoing commitment to enhancing our capabilities and expanding our reach in key markets," said Chris Beck, chief executive officer. "Eric's extensive experience and robust network will be instrumental in driving growth and delivering exceptional value to our clients, further solidifying our position as a leader in the executive search industry."

??About Caldwell

Caldwell is a leading retained executive search firm connecting clients with transformational talent. Together with IQTalent, we are a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through the two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent- the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell's common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX:CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

For further information, please contact:

Caroline Lomot

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

Caldwell

clomot@caldwell.com

+1 516 830 3535

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this document are based on current expectations subject to the significant risks and uncertainties cited. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of statements that include phrases such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "foresee," "may," "will," "likely," "estimates," "potential," "continue" or other similar words or phrases. Similarly, statements that describe our objectives, plans or goals also are forward-looking statements.

We are subject to many factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward looking statement including, but not limited to, the impact of pandemic diseases, our ability to attract and retain key personnel; exposure to our partners taking our clients with them to another firm; the performance of the US, Canadian and international economies; risks related to deposit-taking institutions; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition from other companies directly or indirectly engaged in talent acquisition; cybersecurity requirements, vulnerabilities, threats and attacks; damage to our brand reputation; our ability to align our cost structure to changes in our revenue; liability risk in the services we perform; potential legal liability from clients, employees and candidates for employment; reliance on software that we license from third parties; reliance on third-party contractors for talent acquisition support; the classification of third-party labour as contractors versus employee relationships; our ability to successfully recover from a disaster or other business continuity issues; adverse governmental and tax law rulings; successfully integrating or realizing the expected benefits from our acquisitions, adverse operating issues from acquired businesses; volatility of the market price and trading volume of our common shares; technological advances may significantly disrupt the labour market and weaken demand for human capital at a rapid rate; affiliation agreements may fail to renew or affiliates may be acquired; the impact on profitability from marketable securities valuation fluctuations; increasing dependence on third parties for the execution of critical functions; our ability to generate sufficient cash flow from operations to support our growth and fund any dividends; potential impairment of our acquired goodwill and intangible assets; and disruption as a result of actions of certain stockholders or potential acquirers of the Company. For more information on the factors that could affect the outcome of forward-looking statements, refer to the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Information Form and other public filings (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com). These factors should be considered carefully, and the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although any forward-looking statements are based on what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, we cannot assure readers that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by Canadian securities laws, we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf; such statements speak only as of the date made. The forward-looking statements included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com