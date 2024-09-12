Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2024) - Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (FSE: 7301) ("Flora" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Harold Wolkin as an independent director on its Board of Directors. In this role, Mr. Wolkin will also serve as a member of each of the Company's committees, including as Chair of the Audit Committee.

Mr. Wolkin brings over 30 years of progressive experience in the finance sector, having held significant roles in investment banking, including positions at BMO Capital Markets and Dundee Capital Markets. His extensive background and expertise will be instrumental in guiding Flora's financial strategy and governance as the Company continues to expand its global operations.

In addition to his new role at Flora, Mr. Wolkin currently serves on the boards of several publicly listed companies. He is the Audit Committee Chair at Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSX: BYL), the Lead Independent Director and Audit Committee Chair at Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSX: CPH), Chairman of Femto Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BCAN). Mr. Wolkin has also made notable contributions to the financial community as a past President of the CFA Society Toronto, and he has been a member of the Chartered Financial Institute since 1980, holding the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Mr. Wolkin holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from York University and a Master of Arts in Economics and Finance from the University of Toronto. He is also a graduate and member of the Institute of Corporate Directors, further underscoring his commitment to excellence in corporate governance.

Concurrently with Mr. Wolkin's appointment, Flora is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Clifford Starke as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Starke is currently the Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

"I would like to welcome Harold Wolkin to the Board of Directors," said Clifford Starke, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "His deep understanding of financial markets and strategic insights will be invaluable as we continue to scale our business globally. Harold's experience will not only strengthen our governance but will also help us to explore new opportunities and navigate the complexities of the international cannabis market. I look forward to the fresh perspectives and leadership he will bring to our team."

"I am honored to join Flora as such an important time in the Company's development," said Harold Wolkin. "I am excited to work alongside such a dynamic leadership team and to contribute to Flora's continued success. Together, we will focus on enhancing shareholder value, exploring strategic growth avenues, and ensuring the highest standards of corporate governance."

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora Growth Corp. is a consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 countries with 20,000+ points of distribution around the world. For more information on Flora, visit www.floragrowth.com.

https://justcbdstore.com/

https://www.vesselbrand.com/

https://justcbdstore.uk/

https://www.phatebo.de/home-en

https://www.australianvaporizers.com.au/

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as defined by U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-Looking statements reflect Flora's current expectations and projections about future events at the time, and thus involve uncertainty and risk. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "will," "could," "would," "should," "may," "plan," "estimate," "intend," "predict," "potential," "continue," and the negatives of these words and other similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about: Harold Wolkin being instrumental in guiding Flora's financial strategy and governance, Flora's continued ability to expand its global operations as well as Harold Wolkin's contribution to such expansions, and Flora scaling its business globally. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various and risks and uncertainties, including those described under section entitled "Risk Factors" in Flora's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 28, 2024, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Flora's periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov/edgar. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in Flora's filings with the SEC. While forward-looking statements reflect Flora's good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. Flora disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based on information currently available to Flora (or to third parties making the forward-looking statements).

