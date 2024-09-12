The Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) is looking for a consulting firm to undertake a glint and glare study for a proposed solar plant at Cheddi Jagan International Airport. Proposals must be submitted by Oct. 1. Guyana's GEA is searching for a consulting firm to conduct a glint and glare study on a proposed solar plant at Cheddi Jagan International Airport, the country's primary international airport. The tender details state that applicants must have experience with similar studies and knowledge of airport solar plants. For more information, consulting firms can purchase bid documents from GEA's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...