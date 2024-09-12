The Sustainable Nation Podcast - Interviews with Global Leaders in Sustainability
"I'm really excited about the potential of AI to really help accelerate our ability to mitigate the impacts of climate change, both in terms of tracking, reporting it, as well as actually helping through initiatives like I just mentioned with our Sustainability Accelerator Program, for example. We're past the tipping point. The time is yesterday in terms of how we need to act on this stuff. We all need to do our part. So it really excites me. That's why I'm at IBM."
- Jonah Smith, Vice President, Environmental Social Governance Strategy and Programs at IBM
