Nordic IT and Veson Collaborate to Simplify Maritime Communications

New Product Integration Enhances Efficiency and Communication in the Maritime Industry

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2024 / Veson Nautical has extended the reach of its Platform Partner Network program with the inclusion of its latest member Nordic IT. Veson is a global market leader in maritime freight management solutions and mutual clients can now benefit from a purpose-built connection to Nordic IT.

Veson's comprehensive suite of solutions includes marine freight trading and operations, voyage documentation, and data and analytics. This latest collaboration links Nordic IT's email platform reMARK directly with pertinent voyages and contracts in Veson's marine contract management solution, the IMOS Platform, delivering important context for more informed decisions.

By opting into the integration between the two platforms, maritime shipping companies can automatically categorize incoming emails in Nordic IT based on the contracts and voyages they are relevant to. This can significantly reduce the time spent searching for email updates and improve coordination through better synchronization between internal and external teams. Users can achieve greater accuracy, enhancing decision-making with contextually relevant information and supporting time and cost savings.

Graham Piasecki, Vice President of Premier Accounts and Platform Partnerships at Veson, commented on the platform partnership. "We are pleased to welcome Nordic IT to the Veson Platform Partner Network. Our focus continues to be on empowering our clients to expand their digital maritime workflows seamlessly, ensuring smooth integration across the systems that power their operations."

Nordic IT CEO Martin H. Mørup adds, "This partnership is built on the integration of deep industry knowledge and expertise, with our mutual goal of driving greater impact with future-facing technology and enhancing the operational agility of the many maritime companies we work with."

Veson and Nordic IT's collaboration represents a step towards a more connected and efficient maritime industry. Striving for improved communication, data management, and decision-making capabilities, both companies are keen to help drive the digital transformation of the maritime sector.

About Nordic IT

Nordic IT has been transforming maritime communication since 1982. Widely regarded as one of the leading experts in collaborative email technology, the company presently serves more than 300 clients worldwide. Nordic IT has offices in the USA, Denmark, UAE, and Singapore, and its collaborative email solution is used by some of the largest and most well-respected shipping companies in the industry. Offering exceptional customer service and highly effective communication solutions, Nordic IT is at the forefront of collaborative email technology for maritime shipping companies.

About Veson

Veson Nautical delivers maritime freight management solutions that propel the global shipping economy. Trusted by buyers and sellers of bulk marine freight in every region of the world, Veson solutions are responsible for managing $122 billion in freight traded and moving six billion tons in annual trade each year.

With a suite of offerings in marine freight trading and operations, voyage documentation, and data and analytics, Veson's products are widely recognized for their strong utility, sustained innovation, and measurable business impact.

More than a provider of solutions, Veson is a champion of progress that actively supports its clients, partners, and broader community in navigating change while shaping the best-practice workflows and standards of tomorrow's connected maritime shipping ecosystem.

