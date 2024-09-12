St. George's University Announces New Partnership with Larkin University

TRUE BLUE, GRENADA AND MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2024 / St. George's University has renewed its admissions partnership with Larkin University that grants qualified Larkin students fast-track status and expedited entry into the St. George's University School of Medicine and School of Veterinary Medicine.

"St. George's University is delighted to offer this new opportunity for aspiring doctors and veterinarians from Larkin University to pursue degrees in medicine and veterinary medicine with us," said Dr. Marios Loukas, Dean of St. George's University School of Medicine. "SGU is tremendously proud to partner with Larkin University and recognizes their dedication to the healthcare needs of minority and underserved communities."

The partnership creates an admissions pathway that provides students who have successfully completed Larkin's Master of Science in Biomedical Sciences with admission to the four-year MD or DVM programs at SGU. Larkin students interested in pursuing the pathway must maintain a strong overall GPA and sciences GPA, and score competitively on relevant entrance exams, including the MCAT for the School of Medicine.

Both pathways have options to complete both years of the basic sciences component at SGU's campus in Grenada, or to complete one year at Northumbria University in the United Kingdom, with clinical rotations in the third and fourth years at various SGU affiliates, including those in the United States. SGU School of Medicine works with a network of more than 75 hospitals and health systems in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom offering clinical and ambulatory training. The School of Veterinary Medicine offers clinical training at over 30 affiliated institutions in six countries.

"At Larkin University we are proud of our College of Biomedical Sciences and their tremendous success in advancing educational opportunities for South Florida's diverse communities. Our Alumni, serving our communities as medical doctors, dentists, pharmacists, or PAs are a testimony for the success of the program, the ability of our graduates to get accepted in competitive medical schools, and the readiness of our graduates to successfully master medical school," said Dr. Rudi H Ettrich, President of Larkin University." As a long term partner of St. George's University with several of our graduates having chosen SGU's School of Medicine, we're thrilled to continue to offer this very attractive pathway for our students to make their dreams of becoming a doctor a reality. SGU provides students with first-class medical education demonstrated by impressive matching rates into U.S. residency and exceptional graduates who match into competitive residency programs on their way to becoming medical doctors."

Students who are accepted into the MD pathway will be granted a $10,000 scholarship for the SGU School of Medicine. Accepted participants may be eligible to be considered for all of SGU's School of Medicine and School of Veterinary Medicine scholarships and grants. SGU granted more than $50 million in scholarships in the 2022-2023 academic year.

###

About St. George's University

St. George's University is a center of international education, drawing students and faculty from 140 countries to the island of Grenada, in the West Indies, to its programs in medicine, veterinary medicine, public health, science, and business. SGU is affiliated with educational institutions worldwide, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The University's over 28,000 graduates include physicians, veterinarians, scientists, and public health and business professionals across the world. St. George's University School of Medicine is accredited by the Grenada Medical and Dental Council which has been recognized by the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME). For more information, visit www.sgu.edu.

About Larkin University

Larkin University, is a private non-profit university founded in 2013 located in Miami Gardens, FL serving a diverse student body with the goal of bridging the diversity gap in the healthcare community. Larkin University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACS-COC) to award masters and doctoral degrees and is one of the most diverse Universities focusing on graduate and professional programs. LU offers the only PharmD program in Miami-Dade County and the only 3-year PharmD program in the State of Florida. The College of Biomedical Sciences has an extraordinary success record in supporting their students on their path into health professions. For more information, visit www.larkin.edu.

Media Contact:

Maggie Servais

maggie@keybridge.biz

(202) 516-6584

SOURCE: St. George's University

View the original press release on accesswire.com