pixiv Inc.: pixiv Celebrates the 17th Anniversary of Its Launch, Boasting Over 109 Million Registered Users and More Than 144 Million Total Posted Works

TOKYO / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2024 / pixiv, the communications platform operated by pixiv Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "pixiv", Office: Shibuya, Tokyo, Representative Director: Yasuhiro Niwa) where users can share illustrations, manga, and novels, celebrated the 17th anniversary of the launch of its service on Sunday, September 10th, 2024.

pixiv 17th

pixiv: https://www.pixiv.net

Since launching the service in 2007, pixiv has gained a cumulative total of more than 109 million registered users over the past 17 years, with the cumulative total of works posted topping 144 million. Thanks to the millions of creators and fans who enjoy sharing their love of creativity on pixiv, the platform has developed into a veritable treasure trove of artistic works. pixiv extends its deep gratitude to everyone who has helped support the platform for 17 years.

Going forward, pixiv will continue to strive to build an ever-better platform where all its users can enjoy sharing creative activities together.

Total registered users top 109 million, total works posted top 144 million

On pixiv, users can post illustrations, manga, novels, and ugoira (animated illustrations), and also leave "likes", comments, and reactions on each other's work, or use various forms of communication (messages, etc.) to connect with one another. The number of users active in pixiv's diverse communities has continued to grow, with the number of registered users topping 109 million as of August 2024. In addition, pixiv allows users to connect across boundaries of region and language, with the number of works posted increasing by 10% over the past year, topping 144 million.

Requests submitted top 250k

pixiv has a "Requests" feature, through which creators can solicit paid commissions from fans and fans can pay creators for their work to support their activities. This feature was released about four years ago to unite creators and fans around themes that they enjoy, as well as further develop pixiv as an exciting space to enjoy creativity. The total number of requests has now topped 250,000, providing creators with new motivation on a daily basis.

pixiv initiatives in the past year

In order to provide an enjoyable experience for all users, pixiv monitors user needs and constantly endeavors to develop improvements to its service. Some of the new major features and improvements pixiv has introduced over the past year include the following:

·Introduction of a search-by-genre feature for original novels and a genre setting feature for one-shot novels

·Redesign of the News page

·Introduction of a feature to filter works for creators currently accepting requests

·Introduction of a feature to cluster search results by the same author

·First implementation of the "seasonal effect tags"

·Renewal and permanent implementation of the pixiv Novel Image Maker

·Introduction of notifications when a creator reopens their Requests

·Redesign of the Settings page

·Addition of new tabs to the mobile version of pixiv's homepage

·Redesign of the user search page

pixiv Inc. https://www.pixiv.co.jp

Striving to be an exciting space for users to enjoy creative activities, we provide various services to support creators, including pixiv, one of the world's largest art communities; FANBOX, which allows fans to support the activities of their favorite creators; and the 3D project VRoid.

Location: JPR Sendagaya Building 6F, 4-23-5 Sendagaya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Representative Director: Yasuhiro Niwa

Business: Internet services

Established: July 25, 2005

Contact: info@pixiv.co.jp (Nishidoi and Nishida)

Contact Information

Mika Nishidoi

editor

info@pixiv.co.jp

Related Images

pixiv 17th infographic 01 infographic 02 infographic 03

SOURCE: pixiv Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.