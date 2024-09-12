Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.09.2024
WKN: 604843 | ISIN: DE0006048432 | Ticker-Symbol: HEN3
Xetra
12.09.24
16:44 Uhr
80,20 Euro
-0,20
-0,25 %
ACCESSWIRE
12.09.2024 16:02 Uhr
111 Leser
Henkel: Sunlight Laundry Detergent Supports Expansion of Free Laundry Access Program To Help Canadians in Need

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2024 / As part of its Helping Canadians Shine initiative, Sunlight® laundry detergent, a Henkel brand, is proud to announce that it is supporting expansion of Free Laundry Access, a charity that helps Canadians in need access laundry services.

Sunlight® laundry detergent will help Free Laundry Access expand to a total of four locations across Toronto, Hamilton and Vancouver. Since its launch in 2021 by Toronto laundromat and café owner, Nancy Seto, Free Laundry Access has been providing its services from a single location in the west end of the city.

"During the pandemic, I saw many individuals and families struggling to pay for washing and drying their clothes in our laundromat," says Seto. "I asked myself, 'How can I help?' which inspired the launch of our Free Laundry Access program. Thanks to the Sunlight brand's tremendous support, not only was I able to continue providing free laundry access from my own laundromat, but they are now helping us expand our program, providing hope, dignity and happiness to those in need."

For many people, having clean clothes can provide the confidence needed to work, socialize, and participate in daily activities. "The Sunlight brand is very proud to support the Free Laundry Access program, including its efforts to provide more Canadians in need with these important free laundry services," says Margarita Bajzelj, Director of Marketing, Henkel Consumer Brands Canada. "The work of Free Laundry Access very much fits with our belief in shining a light on goodness and making a difference, one small act of kindness at a time."

The purchase of Sunlight® laundry detergent products will help support Henkel's donation of $100,000 to Free Laundry Access, which will feature monthly free laundry events at the following locations:

Toronto, Ontario:

  • Yummi Café Laundromat (956 St. Clair Avenue West)

  • Wishy Washy Laundromat (3003 Danforth Avenue)

Hamilton, Ontario:

  • King Coin Laundromat (831 King Street East)

Vancouver, British Columbia:

  • East Van Laundry (183 East 16th Avenue)

Participation in the program is at the discretion of Free Laundry Access, and free laundry access is not guaranteed. For details on Free Laundry Access events, dates, and eligibility, please visit sunlightcanada.ca/en/helping-canadians-shine.

Nancy Seto, owner of Toronto's Yummi Café Laundromat and founder of Free Laundry Access



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Henkel on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Henkel
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/henkel
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Henkel



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
