Mentavi Health Launches the Mental Wellness Snapshot, an Evidence-Based Tool for Preventative Mental Health

GRAND RAPIDS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2024 / Mentavi Health, a leading provider of mental health diagnosis and treatment, under the Mentavi and ADHD Online brands, just introduced the Mentavi Mental Wellness Snapshot, which offers patients periodic insight into the current state of their mental health.

The Mentavi Mental Wellness Snapshot, available at Mentavi.com, is a mental health tool designed to provide a quick, accessible gauge of one's mental wellness. It takes about 20 minutes to complete and costs $29.99 for an individual one-year subscription, with the option for employers to cover the cost for entire employee populations. The assessment provides a "Mental Wellness Score" of Green Zone (all is well), Yellow Zone (consider some proactive actions), and Red (seek further specialist help). The Wellness Score is also presented on a scale from 1 to 10, with further detailed breakdowns across 15 underlying clinically validated screeners in areas such as anxiety, depression, PTSD, dementia warning signs, ADHD, loneliness, and more.

The Snapshot is meant to be taken periodically (every 3-6 months), allowing the user to establish a personal benchmark, to monitor their mental wellness over time, and to determine if a more comprehensive evaluation, like the Mentavi Diagnostic Evaluation, is needed. Results are available immediately, giving the user valuable insights into his or her current mental state.

The Mentavi Diagnostic Evaluation is a more in-depth, 90-minute assessment reviewed by a licensed psychologist, which may lead to a formal diagnosis and treatment options, including therapy or medical treatment depending on the user's location.

These service offerings are part of Mentavi Health's broader mission to provide accessible mental health care through telehealth platforms, making assessments and treatment available nationwide, with over 180,000 served to date.

"As we've continued to listen to our patients' needs and address the barriers to specialized treatment, we've recognized the growing demand for insight into complex mental health conditions," said Keith Brophy, CEO of Mentavi Health. "This insight has driven us to steadily expand our offerings. The new tool, deeply grounded in established clinical frameworks, is targeted primarily for employers seeking to proactively support the mental health of their teams."

Mentavi Chief Medical Officer Barry K. Herman, M.D., M.M.M. commented, "The Mentavi Mental Wellness Snapshot is groundbreaking in that it puts a unique evidence-based, preventative screening tool in the hands of the user and provides an index into one's current mental health that can be periodically assessed and monitored over time. The Snapshot is rigorously aligned to validated clinical screeners and incorporates a proprietary algorithm that generates an individual benchmark and risk assessment for the state of one's mental wellness at any point in time. The Snapshot provides specific recommendations for next steps as warranted, including further monitoring, a more comprehensive diagnostic evaluation, and the need for immediate clinical intervention."

For more information about the Mentavi Mental Wellness Snapshot and other services, please visit the company website at https://mentavi.com or contact Corey Hart, Director of Service Development at chart@mentavi.com.

About Mentavi Health and ADHD Online

Established as ADHD Online in 2018, Mentavi Health has evolved to encompass a broader range of mental health services. With the mission to make quality ADHD assessments accessible to all, Mentavi has grown to address not only ADHD but also the most common related mental health conditions. The nationwide Mentavi Smart Assessment and various treatment options showcase the company's commitment to providing comprehensive, accessible, compliant online mental health care.

