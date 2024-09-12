The device developed by TU Bergakademie Freiberg researchers uses aluminum as an anode, graphite as a cathode, and a polymer-based solid electrolyte. It is being validated and further developed for industrial production. The goal is storage capacity of 10 kWh. From ESS News Technical university TU Bergakademie Freiberg has reported significant progress in the development of an aluminum battery, which is based on materials that are both readily available and recyclable. Their battery features aluminum as the anode, graphite as cathode, and a polymer-based electrolyte developed at the university. ...

