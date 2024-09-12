Oboard is launching a new OKR App for Web designed to align all teams, regardless of their tool of choice, with high flexibility and seamless Jira integration

Oboard, trusted by 3,000+ organizations across 50+ countries, is excited to announce the release of its new Oboard OKR App for Web. This platform helps organizations manage outcomes and align their teams, no matter what tools they currently use. The OKR App expands Oboard's product line beyond Jira, Confluence, and Salesforce, making top OKR features accessible to everyone.

Customized Flexibility

With the Oboard OKR App, organizations can tailor their workspace to meet their business needs. The platform allows users to structure their OKRs to reflect their company's hierarchy, rename statuses and confidence levels to match their workflow, and add custom fields to capture unique organizational attributes. This adaptability ensures the Oboard OKR App integrates smoothly into any business environment, boosting productivity and goal alignment across all teams.

Effortless Integration with Jira

Designed for users inside and outside Jira, the Oboard OKR App seamlessly integrates with OKR Board for Jira, the leading objectives and key results solution on the Atlassian Marketplace. This connection bridges the team gap, creating a unified approach to managing objectives and key results. This integration ensures efficient collaboration, keeping all teams aligned with strategic goals.

A Comprehensive OKR Tool for Everyone

The Oboard OKR App helps organizations track, manage, and visualize strategic progress, regardless of their tools. Key features include real-time tracking, advanced roles, and custom dashboards to monitor performance. It supports quarterly reviews and planning cycles, keeping teams aligned and focused on objectives. The app ensures that initiatives progress by offering a detailed overview of OKRs. Whether using Jira, Confluence, Salesforce, or other tools, the Oboard OKR App unites everyone on one platform.

Enjoy a 14-day Free Trial

To mark the launch, Oboard offers a 14-day free trial of the OKR App, with no credit card required. This trial allows organizations to explore the platform's features and see how it can enhance their outcome management processes. More information and the sign-up link are available here: Oboard OKR App.

About Oboard

Oboard specializes in OKR software designed to enhance organizational collaboration and efficiency. Oboard's set of products helps teams align their efforts, track progress, and achieve goals more effectively.

