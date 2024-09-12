Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Beispiellose Goldfunde: Deshalb achten Investoren auf dieses Unternehmen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
12.09.2024 16:14 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

State & Federal Communications, Inc.: State and Federal Communications Celebrates the Success of Its Podcast Series, Announces Guest Opportunities

AKRON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2024 / State and Federal Communications is excited to celebrate the success of its podcast series, LobbyComply Pod, which has quickly become a go-to resource for professionals in lobbying, ethics, and government compliance. In light of the positive reception and growing audience, State and Federal Communications has announced that LobbyComply Pod is now seeking guest contributors to feature in upcoming episodes.

Since its launch, LobbyComply Podhas provided listeners with insightful discussions on a wide range of topics, from campaign finance and lobbying laws to pay-to-play regulations and beyond. Hosted by industry experts on its team, each episode offers a deep dive into issues facing government affairs professionals today.

"We are thrilled by the response to the LobbyComply Pod," said Elizabeth Bartz, President and CEO of State and Federal Communications. "Our goal has always been to create a platform where professionals can access the information and analysis they need to stay compliant and informed. The feedback we've received shows that our team is hitting the mark."

To continue delivering valuable content, LobbyComply Pod is now inviting guest contributors who can offer unique perspectives on compliance, ethics, lobbying, and related topics. This is an excellent opportunity for professionals to share their expertise, contribute to meaningful conversations, and reach a dedicated audience.

Potential guests can include but are not limited to:

  • Attorneys Specializing in Political Law

  • Compliance Officers

  • Ethical Behavior Working with Elected Officials

  • Government Affairs Professionals

  • Industry Thought Leaders

LobbyComply Pod is available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple, Spotify, and Amazon. Episodes are released monthly, ensuring timely discussions on the latest developments in government compliance, lobbying regulations, and political law.

Those interested in being featured on the LobbyComply Pod are encouraged to contact Mark Gerberich at MGerberich@stateandfederal.com with their credentials and topic ideas.

# # #

About State and Federal Communications, Inc.: State and Federal Communications, Inc. ensures organizations fully comply with the growing government compliance laws and regulations regarding lobbying, campaign finance, and procurement lobbying. For nearly 30 years, they have provided compliance solutions to Fortune 500 companies, trade associations, law firms, and government affairs firms. They offer online guidebooks for self-directed reporting and the ALERTS consulting program, which handles political compliance reporting details. Their expert compliance attorneys maintain up-to-date and accurate information at federal, state, and local levels, and offer expanding international compliance services. State and Federal Communications, Inc. is the compliance standard for government affairs needs in lobbying, political contributions, and procurement lobbying.

Contact Information

Kat Allen Martucci
kat@ampstrategy.com
3307142274

SOURCE: State & Federal Communications

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.