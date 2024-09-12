MMGNET Group: COTERIE New York, Modem and CBI to Partner on Inaugural International Guest Buyer Program

The partnership will bring multi-brand stores from Italy and France to the September 2024 COTERIE event, with the official support of the Camera Buyer Italia (CBI)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2024 / COTERIE New York, the biannual contemporary and advanced contemporary women's wholesale fashion event, today announces a new partnership with Modem, a platform providing working tools and resources dedicated to fashion and design, to bring together 13 prestigious international stores for the first edition of the International Guest Buyer program.

This initiative between COTERIE New York and Modem will host retailers from both Italy and France to encourage the development of commercial relationships between international buyers and brands at the show. The program has received the support from the Camera Buyer Italia (CBI).

The selection of Italian and French multi-brand stores set to attend the event to network and discover designers includes Al Duca d'Aosta, Bernardelli, Biffi, Chez Maman Rouen, Erlado, Julian Fashion, Mantovani, La Villa, MG8, Nugnes 1920, Residenza 725, Solis Boutique and Tessabit.

COTERIE New York will host over 750 contemporary and advanced contemporary women's fashion brands, with over 50 countries represented across the show floor showcasing products across apparel, footwear, accessories, swimwear and more. Coveted exhibiting brands will be on display from Farm Rio to Veja for Brazil; My Beachy Side and JUJU in Turkey; 7 For All Mankind, JADE Swim and Luna B in the U.S; all the way to brands like Pearl & Caviar in Greece.

"COTERIE is committed to supporting the international segment of the show now more than ever," says Kelly Helfman, President, MMGNET Group. "Investing in these types of partnerships opens the door for U.S and international brands to break into and gain exposure to global retailers. Bringing in new retailers and buyers helps us build a collaborative network that drives mutual growth in the industry."

"Since its inception in October 1997, Modem's main motivation has been to defend and promote emerging designer brands. Our main concern has been to encourage buyer activity during seasonal sales campaigns, with the hope of establishing new working relationships with designer brands," said?Ezio?Barbaro, founder of Modem.

To learn about the Sept. 22-24 event held at the Javits Center in New York, or to register to attend, please visit www.coteriefashionevents.com.

For the most up to date news and trends follow COTERIE New York on social @coterie_show.

About COTERIE New York:

COTERIE is the premier women's contemporary to advanced contemporary apparel, footwear, and accessories platform. Connecting emerging and established brands and designers to an elite list of domestic and international retailers, influencers, and media, COTERIE's first-class events build exclusive experiences that fuel discovery, commerce, and connectivity, while inspiring upmarket trends. For more information, please visit: https://www.coteriefashionevents.com

About MMGNET:

MMGNET is fashion's newest B2B ecosystem and the go-to industry resource, where industry professionals go to source the inspiration, connections, and opportunities they need to build business, network, and responsibly steward fashion forward. Through its extensive global reach, decades of unwavering industry expertise, world-class content programs, and a comprehensive portfolio of trade and industry event brands - including MAGIC, PROJECT, COTERIE, and SOURCING at MAGIC - MMGNET delivers year-round opportunities to learn, grow, connect, and discover. MMGNET Group is a subsidiary of Informa Markets (LON:INF). To learn more about MMGNET and the MMGNET Group portfolio of brands, please visit?www.mmgnetgroup.com.

Media Contact:

Informa Markets Fashion PR

FashionPR@Informa.com

SOURCE: MMGNET Group

View the original press release on accesswire.com