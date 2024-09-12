The Music Commission - Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: 'Marvels of Saudi Orchestra' set to perform in London

The Saudi Music Commission and the Theatre and Performing Arts Commission collaborates to present the Marvels of Saudi Orchestra

The event features the Saudi National Orchestra and Choir performing alongside the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, with special guest Dame Sarah Connolly DBE

The one-off performance celebrates artistic and cultural collaboration between the two Kingdoms

LONDON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Marvels of Saudi Orchestra' is coming to London as part of an international world tour, in collaboration with the Saudi Music Commission and the Theatre and Performing Arts Commission. The special event will take place at the historic Westminster Central Hall for one night only on Saturday 28th September. Tickets can be purchased online through this link, with previous performances selling out fast.

The Saudi National Orchestra's London performance is the latest installment following a series of notable performances at celebrated venues such as the Théatre du Châtelet in Paris, the Auditorio Nacional in Mexico City, and the Metropolitan Opera House in New York.

An event not to be missed, musicians and singers are set to perform a variety of musical works that reflect the cultural heritage and artistic diversity of music in Saudi Arabia. In collaboration with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra with special guest Dame Sarah Connolly DBE, the performers will delight the audience with a distinctive mix of Saudi and British music, fusing East and West.

The London performance will include joint and solo performances, as well as a musical finale. The Saudi National Orchestra and Choir have enchanted fans around the world by performing local music in their repertoire and giving it a unique and distinctive Saudi twist.

The 'Marvels of Saudi Orchestra' is led by the Saudi Music Commission, in collaboration with the Theatre and Performing Arts Commission, both of which are among the eleven sector-specific cultural commissions under the Saudi Ministry of Culture.

This global tour of musical collaborations, travelling from Paris, Mexico City and New York and now to the UK, builds bridges between cultures through musical exchanges that can cross language barriers and bring people together in shared experiences.

About the Ministry of Culture:

Saudi Arabia has a vast history of?arts and culture. The Ministry of Culture is developing Saudi Arabia's cultural economy and enriching the daily lives of citizens, residents, and visitors.

Overseeing 11 sector-specific commissions, the Ministry works towards the support of and preservation of a vibrant culture that is true to its past and looks to the future by cherishing heritage and unleashing new and inspiring forms of expression for all.?

About the Music Commission:

The Music Commission, one of the Ministry of Culture's 11 sector-specific commissions, was launched in 2020 to oversee the development of the Kingdom's music sector.

The Commission is supporting the growth of a music sector that provides universal access to music education, empowers musical talent and contributes to the local economy. It aims to increase the economic contribution of the music sector through job creation, sector regulation and by building world-class infrastructure.

About the Theater & Performing Arts Commission:

The Theater and Performing Arts Commission is one of 11 sector-specific commissions under the Ministry of Culture. Founded in 2020, it is leading the further development of the theater and performing arts sector in Saudi Arabia.

The Commission is working towards enhancing the sector's infrastructure through refining the quality of content, increasing local production, supporting talent and creating opportunities for cultural exchange.

