Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Beispiellose Goldfunde: Deshalb achten Investoren auf dieses Unternehmen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.09.2024 16:18 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HeyGears to Launch New UltraCraft Reflex Series 3D Printer: Designed for Precision and Speed

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HeyGears, a global innovator in 3D printing technology and solutions, is set to bring an exciting new option for 3D printing users with the upcoming launch of a new 3D printer in its UltraCraft Reflex series. While specific details remain under wraps until launch day, the new 3D printer is expertly designed for precision and speed, catering to the needs of designers, engineers, as well as 3D printing enthusiasts.

A Must-Watch Live Launch Event

HeyGears is inviting industry professionals and the 3D printing community to join the product launch event, which will be streamed on YouTube and Facebook on September 19, 2024, at 6:00 PM PDT. The event will offer a first look at the latest UltraCraft Reflex Series 3D printer, software updates, as well as newly developed resins, and provide insights into HeyGears' next steps in 3D printing.

HeyGears New Product Launch

What Could Be Next?

HeyGears is know for its dedication to advancing 3D printing technology, backed by over 9 years of experience in the industry, and this new addition to the UltraCraft Reflex series is no exception. Will it feature a larger print volume, an enhanced screen, or faster printing speeds? What innovative new materials are on the horizon? The full scope of its capabilities will be revealed during the streamed event, but one thing is clear: this printer is designed to meet the evolving needs of the 3D printing community.

Make an Appointment with Innovation

HeyGears invites everyone to mark their calendars and set reminders for this upcoming event. With innovation at its core, HeyGears aims to introduce features and functionality that will enhance the 3D printing landscape, and the Reflex Series new product launch will be the first chance to see them in action. In addition, HeyGears has prepared an exclusive launch event, giving participants the opportunity to win the latest 3D printer.

Set Your Reminders Now:

  • YouTube Reminder
  • Facebook Reminder
  • Launch Event
HeyGears Launch Event

About HeyGears

HeyGears is known for bringing advanced technology into everyday applications. As a global innovator in light-curing 3D printing solutions, the company is dedicated to providing users with tools that support creativity and efficiency. This new printer is the latest example of this commitment, designed to expand the possibilities in 3D printing.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2499639/HeyGears_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2499640/HeyGears_2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/heygears-to-launch-new-ultracraft-reflex-series-3d-printer-designed-for-precision-and-speed-302245969.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Gold - Die besten Aktien für den nächsten Preisschub

Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen der nächste Goldpreisschub bietet!

Dieser Aktienreport stellt die besten Aktien für den kommenden Goldpreisanstieg vor. Zur ausgewogenen Diversifikation eines Depots sind Engagements in Gold oder Aktien von Goldproduzenten unerlässlich. Die letzten Monate haben gezeigt, dass Goldinvestments nicht nur stabilisierend sein können, sondern auch erhebliche Gewinne ermöglichen. Nach einer Konsolidierungsphase bieten sich nun wieder spannende Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Nutzen Sie diese Chance!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Goldaktien das größte Potenzial haben. Dieser Report ist 100 % kostenlos und hilft Ihnen, die besten Investments im Goldsektor zu identifizieren.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Um Ihnen den Report zusenden zu können, geben Sie einfach Ihre E-Mail-Adresse hier ein. Sie erhalten umgehend Zugang zu Ihrem PDF-Report. Dies ist für Sie vollkommen kostenlos und unverbindlich.

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.