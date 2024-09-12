AI Agents Market worth $47.1 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The AI Agents Market is anticipated to experience substantial expansion, ascending from a value of USD 5.1 billion in 2024 to a substantial worth of USD 47.1 billion by the year 2030. This growth trajectory reflects a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 44.8% over the forecast period. AI agent adoption's crucial determinant is the increasing demand for automation that enhances efficiency, scale and decision-making in diverse sectors. As businesses are constantly pressed to streamline operations while minimizing operational expenses, AI agents offer an effective alternative through automating repetitive functions, analyzing big datasets and providing real-time actionable insights. For instance, AI agents can concurrently manage a large number of inquiries, thus facilitating faster responses and also allowing human representatives to handle more complicated problems. For instance, in investment banking or medical industries, they are utilized for data analysis as well as pattern detection so that a timely and precise determination can be made. This automation improves operational efficiency and enables companies to expand their services without needing to hire more employees, making AI agents vital for achieving growth and staying competitive.

Browse in-depth TOC on "AI Agents Market"

400 - Tables

60 - Figures

450 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=15761548

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2019-2030 Base year considered 2023 Forecast period 2024-2030 Forecast units USD (Billion) Segments Covered Agent System, Product Type, Agent Role, End Users, and Region Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Google (US), Oracle (US), AWS (US), NVIDIA (US), Meta (US), Salesforce (US), OpenAI (US), LivePerson (US), Tempus AI (US), Kore.ai (US), LeewayHertz (US), CS DISCO (US), Aerogility (UK), GupShup (US), HireVue (US), Helpshift (US), Fluid AI (India), Amelia (US), Irisity (Sweden), Cogito (US), SmartAction (US), Cognosys (Canada), Aisera (US), Markovate (US), Rasa (US), Stability AI (UK), Infinitus Systems (US), Sierra (US), Level AI (US), Sybill (US), Truva (US), Leena AI (US), Tars (US), Talkie.ai (US), HeyMilo AI (US), CUJO AI (US), K Health (US), Locale.ai (US), Newo.ai (US), Beam AI (US), and Cognigy (Germany).

Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=15761548

Ready to deploy agents segment will account for largest market share during the forecast period.

The major factor driving the use of pre-made (ready-to-deploy) AI agents is the pressing need for fast and affordable AI agents that require minimal technical knowledge to implement. These pre-set AI agents provide companies with a quick method to improve operations without the time-consuming custom development process. For example, businesses such as Zendesk offer AI-driven chatbots that can be easily added to customer support platforms to automate replies and enhance customer service right away. In the same way, Salesforce provides pre-built AI tools for sales and marketing automation, allowing companies to customize customer engagements and improve campaigns easily. The quick deployment and proven effectiveness of these agents make them an appealing choice for companies wanting to use AI efficiently in a fast-moving market.

By end-user, enterprises segment is poised to account for larger market share in 2024.

Enterprise end-users are the most significant contributor to AI agent market as the scale of their operations are massive and complicated, keeping them in a constant demand for AI enabled automation, efficiency and data driven decision making process. These companies usually handle colossal amounts of data, complicated work-flow systems with numerous customers which make them potential beneficiaries of AI agents capable of smoothing processes, improving customer satisfaction levels and delivering meaningful reports. For instance, IBM and Microsoft use AI agents in managing their IT desks where these agents respond to basic support problems, thus reducing response periods while leaving enough time for human beings on difficult issues. Similarly, in finance services, firms like JPMorgan Chase employ AI agents for detecting cases of fraud or managing risks through analyzing millions of transactions instantly to flag suspicious acts or behavior patterns within them. Besides, in retail sector, companies like Amazon employ AI agents in order to bring personalized experience to their clients, ensure efficient supply-chain and regulate pricing strategies.

Inquire Before Buying@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=15761548

By region, North America to hold the largest share by market value in 2024.

North America's leading position in the AI agents market is mainly because of its unmatched focus on technological advancement, significant financial backing, and early AI acceptance in various industries. Tech leaders such as Google, Microsoft, and Amazon are leading the way in creating AI agents and incorporating them extensively into their operations and their clients'. One example is how Amazon has transformed the effectiveness of its logistics and supply chain management through the implementation of AI agents, allowing for extensive real-time tracking, inventory control, and predictive analytics.

The utilization of AI agents within Microsoft's Azure platform is enabling businesses throughout North America to automate intricate procedures and improve decision-making with insights powered by AI. Bank of America's AI-powered virtual assistant, Erica, has gained popularity for delivering customized customer assistance and financial guidance, handling more than one billion client interactions since it was introduced. Moreover, North America's emphasis on AI in healthcare is demonstrated through companies such as IBM Watson Health, which uses AI agents to help with clinical decision-making and patient care. North America has the biggest and most advanced market for AI agents worldwide due to the strong venture capital ecosystem and government backing for AI research in the region.

Top Key Companies in AI Agents Market:

The major players in the AI agents market include Google (US), Amelia (US), IBM (US), OpenAI (US), and AWS (US) along with SMEs and startups such as Fluid AI (India), Stability AI (UK), Cognigy (Germany), Aisera (US), and Cognosys (Canada).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

AI Voice Generator Market - Global Forecast to 2030

AI Image Generator Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Generative AI Cybersecurity Market - Global Forecast to 2030

AI Model Risk Management Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Deepfake AI Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Get access to the latest updates on AI Agents Companies and AI Agents Industry

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ai-agents-market-worth-47-1-billion-by-2030---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302246369.html