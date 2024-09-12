Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Beispiellose Goldfunde: Deshalb achten Investoren auf dieses Unternehmen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QAME | ISIN: US92556V1061 | Ticker-Symbol: VIA
Xetra
12.09.24
11:35 Uhr
10,250 Euro
+0,065
+0,64 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
VIATRIS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIATRIS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,51510,55016:35
10,50510,55016:36
ACCESSWIRE
12.09.2024 16:26 Uhr
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Viatris 2023 Sustainability Report: Advocating for Patients

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2024 / With people at the heart of our mission, Viatris is committed to representing and capturing the diverse voices of patients and caregivers and joining together for advocacy. As both a caretaker and a caregiver, people often experience a lack of power and limited access to information at a time when they may be at their most vulnerable. We work with many patient advocacy organizations to help provide patients and caregivers with access to information, grow their knowledge and leverage the power of their collective voice to raise awareness. Together with patient organizations and academia, we engage in education, research, sponsorships, awareness events and policy efforts with the goal to empower patients.

In 2023, this included:

  • Collaborated with Allergy & Anaphylaxis Australia on awareness campaigns, patient education and resources to help ensure familiarity with how and when to use epinephrine auto-injectors. We also collaborate with the Australian Society of Clinical Immunology (ASCIA) to promote, evaluate, and update ASCIA allergy and anaphylaxis e-training courses and online resources.

  • Sponsored the COPD Foundation's Lace up for Lungs campaign in the U.S., which is instrumental in advancing the organization's mission to help millions of people live longer and healthier lives by advancing research, advocacy and awareness to stop COPD and related lung diseases

  • Participated in and sponsoring the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation's annual Corporate Cup. More than a dozen colleagues took part in recreation and sporting events between area companies, while raising awareness and money to support the foundation.

  • Supported our longtime U.S.-based partner the Boomer Esiason Foundation to provide education and resources to families affected by cystic fibrosis and the organization's BEF Financial Hardship Fund, which provides a temporary source of funding for families during a time of unexpected adversity or emergency

  • Partnered with several multiple sclerosis (MS) advocacy associations, including the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, the National MS Society and others to provide educational resources and support for people living with this autoimmune disease

  • Collaborated with patients' organizations and medical societies to create the MyHealthMyLife website to support patients group to provide additional resources on diseases awareness

  • Supported long-term partner Brazilian Association of Family, Friends and People with Affective Disorders (ABRATA) on several initiatives including disease awareness and advocacy

  • Partnered with the Active Citizen Network (ACN), which supports several regional and local activities on European Patients' Rights Day to strengthen patients' voice in shaping and influencing health policies focusing on the healthcare workforce crisis

  • Participated in the working group of Gravitate Health, a publicprivate partnership with 40 members from Europe and the U.S., which works to equip and empower people with digital information tools that make them confident, active and responsive in their patient journey

View the full 2023 Sustainability Report.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Viatris on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Viatris
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/viatris
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Viatris



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Gold - Die besten Aktien für den nächsten Preisschub

Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen der nächste Goldpreisschub bietet!

Dieser Aktienreport stellt die besten Aktien für den kommenden Goldpreisanstieg vor. Zur ausgewogenen Diversifikation eines Depots sind Engagements in Gold oder Aktien von Goldproduzenten unerlässlich. Die letzten Monate haben gezeigt, dass Goldinvestments nicht nur stabilisierend sein können, sondern auch erhebliche Gewinne ermöglichen. Nach einer Konsolidierungsphase bieten sich nun wieder spannende Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Nutzen Sie diese Chance!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Goldaktien das größte Potenzial haben. Dieser Report ist 100 % kostenlos und hilft Ihnen, die besten Investments im Goldsektor zu identifizieren.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Um Ihnen den Report zusenden zu können, geben Sie einfach Ihre E-Mail-Adresse hier ein. Sie erhalten umgehend Zugang zu Ihrem PDF-Report. Dies ist für Sie vollkommen kostenlos und unverbindlich.

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.