Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Beispiellose Goldfunde: Deshalb achten Investoren auf dieses Unternehmen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 872087 | ISIN: FR0000125007 | Ticker-Symbol: GOB
Tradegate
12.09.24
16:18 Uhr
77,58 Euro
-0,16
-0,21 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
77,7877,8016:36
77,7877,8016:36
ACCESSWIRE
12.09.2024 16:26 Uhr
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Saint-Gobain Video Series: empowHERed: Jessica Rosencrans, Worcester, MA

MALVERN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2024 / Across North America, women at Saint-Gobain take the lead in Making The World A Better Home. They are manufacturers, innovators, scientists, engineers, and executives, all playing a vital role in shaping our industry.

Sustainability Engineer Jessica Rosencrans wanted to create positive change in the environment since she was 10 years old, and now she's making a big impact by spearheading sustainability efforts at our Ceramics plant in Worcester!

Saint-Gobain is an industry leader with thousands of talented team members who are dedicated to one unified purpose: Making the World a Better Home. With more than 145 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and Canada, there are so many robust and fulfilling career opportunities available. You'll have the opportunity to work with colleagues from a wide range of businesses, cultures, and experiences.

Discover your career at Saint-Gobain North America here

Watch the Saint-Gobain video series empowHERed

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group's commitment is guided by its purpose, "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME".

€47.9 billion in sales in 2023
160,000 employees, locations in 76 countries
Committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Saint-Gobain on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Saint-Gobain
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/saint-gobain
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Saint-Gobain



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.