Bradda Head Lithium Limited Announces Notice of 2024 Annual General Meeting

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd (AIM:BHL)(TSX-V:BHLI), the North America-focused lithium development group, announces that the Annual General Meeting of the Company (the "AGM" or "Annual General Meeting") will be held at 11am on 19 November 2024 at the Claremont Hotel, Loch Promenade, Douglas, Isle of Man, and also via the Investor Meet Company online platform.

The Notice of AGM will also be available on the Company's website www.braddaheadltd.com and sent to Shareholders shortly.

Investor Meet Company

In order to allow shareholders to follow the proceedings of the AGM without attending in person, the Company will provide access online via the Investor Meet Company platform.

Shareholders are invited to submit questions for the Board to consider. Questions can be pre submitted via the Investor Meet Company Platform up until 9am the day before the meeting and can be submitted at any time during the AGM itself.

Please note: shareholders will not be able to vote online and are requested to submit their votes via proxy as early as possible.

Shareholders that wish to attend the online AGM should register for the event in advance by using the following link:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/bradda-head-lithium-limited/register-investor

Investors who already follow BRADDA HEAD LITHIUM LIMITED on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

For further information, please contact:

Contact:

Bradda Head Lithium Limited +44 (0) 1624 639 396 Ian Stalker, Executive Chairman Denham Eke, Finance Director Beaumont Cornish (Nomad) James Biddle / Roland Cornish +44 20 7628 3396 Panmure Liberum (Joint Broker) +44 20 7886 2500 Kieron Hodgson / Rauf Munir Shard Capital (Joint Broker) +44 207 186 9927 Damon Heath / Isabella Pierre Red Cloud (North American Broker) +1 416 803 3562 Joe Fars Tavistock (PR) + 44 20 7920 3150 Nick Elwes / Josephine Clerkin braddahead@tavistock.co.uk

About Bradda Head Lithium Ltd.

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. is a North America-focused lithium development group. The Company currently has interests in a variety of projects, the most advanced of which are in Central and Western Arizona: The Basin Project (Basin East Project, and the Basin West Project) and the Wikieup Project.

The Basin East Project hasa Measured Mineral Resource of 20 Mt at an average grade of 929 ppm Li for a total of 99 kt LCE and an Indicated Mineral Resource of 122 Mt at an average grade of 860 ppm Li and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 499 Mt at an average grade of 810 ppm Li for a total of 2.81 Mt LCE. The Group intends to continue to develop its three phase one projects in Arizona, whilst endeavouring to unlock value at its other prospective pegmatite and brine assets in Arizona, Nevada, and Pennsylvania. All of Bradda Head's licences are held on a 100% equity basis and are in close proximity to the required infrastructure. Bradda Head is quoted on the AIM of the London Stock Exchange with the ticker of BHL and on the TSX Venture Exchange with a ticker of BHLI.

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "intends to", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, following: The Company's objectives, goals, or future plans. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: failure to identify mineral resources; failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required regulatory, governmental, environmental or other project approvals; political risks; future operating and capital costs, timelines, permit timelines, the market and future price of and demand for lithium, and the ongoing ability to work cooperatively with stakeholders, including the local levels of government; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; an inability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects of COVID-19 on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains; and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDARplus. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Nominated Adviser

Beaumont Cornish Limited ("Beaumont Cornish") is the Company's Nominated Adviser and is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Beaumont Cornish's responsibilities as the Company's Nominated Adviser, including a responsibility to advise and guide the Company on its responsibilities under the AIM Rules for Companies and AIM Rules for Nominated Advisers, are owed solely to the London Stock Exchange. Beaumont Cornish is not acting for and will not be responsible to any other persons for providing protections afforded to customers of Beaumont Cornish nor for advising them in relation to the proposed arrangements described in this announcement or any matter referred to in it.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Bradda Head Lithium Limited

View the original press release on accesswire.com