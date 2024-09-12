Enel has finished installing PV modules at a 486. 7 MW solar park in Colombia. Once fully operational, it will be the largest PV project in the country. From pv magazine LatAm Enel Colombia, a unit of Enel Green Power and part of the Enel Group, has installed the last solar panels for the 486. 7 MW "Guayepo I & II" solar park. Once operational, it will be the largest PV project in Colombia. The company said the project is already delivering energy to the National Interconnected System as part of a testing phase. The solar park spans 69 subfields across 1,110 hectares in Ponedera and Sabanalarga, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...