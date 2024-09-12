Dairy Ingredients Market Size to Grow USD 63240 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.5% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dairy Ingredients Market is Segmented by Type (Milk Ingredients, Whey Ingredients), by Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Dairy Products, Infant Milk, Sports Nutrition, Convenience Foods): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2030.

The Global Dairy Ingredients Market is projected to grow from USD 48560 Million in 2024 to USD 63240 Million by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Dairy Ingredients Market:

The dairy ingredients market is experiencing robust growth, driven by increasing demand across various sectors such as bakery, confectionery, and processed foods. Dairy ingredients like milk powders, whey proteins, and casein are widely used to enhance the taste, texture, and nutritional value of food products. Additionally, the growing preference for high-protein and functional foods has further spurred demand for these ingredients. The rise of convenience foods, particularly in urban areas, and the expanding foodservice industry are also key contributors to market growth. Furthermore, emerging markets, especially in the Asia-Pacific region, are seeing rapid expansion due to changing dietary patterns and increasing disposable incomes, making them significant growth areas for the dairy ingredients market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE DAIRY INGREDIENTS MARKET:

Milk and cheese are essential products fueling the expansion of the dairy ingredients market due to their extensive use across various food industries. Milk acts as a foundational ingredient for creating numerous dairy products like milk powders, whey, and casein, which are incorporated into a range of food applications. Cheese, prized for its distinctive flavor and texture, is particularly sought after in the foodservice and packaged food sectors. As global demand for processed and convenience foods rises, the need for milk and cheese as vital dairy-based ingredients continues to grow, contributing significantly to market development.

The bakery and confectionery sectors play a pivotal role in driving demand for dairy ingredients, such as milk powders, butter, and whey proteins, which enhance flavor, texture, and nutritional value. Dairy components are crucial in improving the taste and extending the shelf life of baked goods and confectioneries. With an increasing consumer preference for premium baked items, especially those with healthier ingredients or protein enrichment, the demand for quality dairy ingredients is surging. This growth is particularly evident in regions like North America and Europe, where the bakery and confectionery markets are thriving.

The frozen food industry is another key driver of the dairy ingredients market, as products like cheese, creams, and yogurt are integral to many frozen meals, pizzas, and desserts. These dairy-based ingredients improve the flavor, texture, and nutritional content of frozen offerings, making them more attractive to consumers. As the trend towards convenient, ready-to-eat frozen food continues to grow, especially in urban centers, the demand for dairy ingredients also increases. Moreover, the rise of online food retailing is further boosting the frozen food industry, which in turn is propelling the dairy ingredients market.

The infant nutrition market is a crucial segment driving the demand for dairy ingredients, with infant formula heavily relying on milk powders and lactose. These ingredients provide vital nutrients like proteins and fats that are essential for infant growth and development. Rising birth rates in emerging markets, along with increasing awareness of the importance of infant nutrition, are spurring demand for infant formula products. As a result, the dairy ingredients market is seeing substantial growth, particularly in regions like Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

DAIRY INGREDIENTS MARKET SHARE:

Key players in the global dairy ingredients market include Fonterra, Lactalis Ingredients, FrieslandCampina, Dairy Farmers of America, and Ornua.

Europe holds the largest market share, accounting for approximately 40%, followed by North America with around 20%.

These regions lead the market due to well-established dairy industries, strong demand for processed foods, and a focus on health-conscious consumers. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is experiencing the fastest growth, driven by rapid urbanization, evolving dietary habits, and rising disposable incomes.

Key Companies:

Fonterra

FrieslandCampina

Dairy Farmers of America

Ornua

Saputo

Sodiaal

Arla

Open Country Dairy

Murray Goulburn

Glanbia

Dairygold

Synlait Milk

Uelzena

Westland Milk Products

Valio

Tatua

Prolactal

Lactalis

Lactalis Ingredients

