John Galt Solutions' Microservice-Based Atlas Deliver Streamlines Order-to-Shipment Process to Handle Real-World Constraints

In today's market, where companies must orchestrate complex global networks of hundreds or thousands of suppliers and vendors, legacy systems often struggle with omni-channel order and delivery options while keeping pace with real-world demands. Frequent disruptions, new delivery options, continuous adjustments to minimum order quantities, and more can disrupt operations and strain resources. In response to these market demands, Atlas Deliver, one of several microservices-based applications in the Atlas Planning Platform is helping companies accelerate faster time to value, create better customer experiences, and deliver competitive advantage. ?

Atlas Deliver streamlines the process of creating orders into shipments while accounting for a wide range of real-world constraints, including freight rates, container sizes, distribution routes, truck load capacities, and replenishment plan priorities based on factors such as item type, release date, and product category.?Through its composable microservices-based approach, John Galt Solutions empowers companies across industries to enhance customer experiences by improving processes such as inventory management, fulfillment and delivery options, and order visibility - all tailored to meet the specific needs of different industries and businesses.

"We continue to evolve our supply chain planning solutions to help companies swiftly adapt to market shifts and evolving business needs,"?said Alex Pradhan, Global Product Strategy Leader at John Galt Solutions. "Microservices-based Atlas Deliver is truly designed to meet the needs of businesses as they strive to quickly respond and thrive.?Our microservices are already delivering value and tangible benefits to our customers; enabling them to automate replenishment, reduce freight spend and streamline execution decisions, and improve performance."

In addition, key enhancements to Atlas Deliver include:

- Advanced Automation: Atlas Deliver automatically flags orders meeting all constraints for release and highlights issues for prompt resolution, supporting increased levels of automation. Automated data maintenance and scheduled order processing by categories further enhance efficiency and consistency.

- Decision Guidance: The platform's intuitive interface delivers clear, actionable insights on order constraints, effectively guiding users through the decision-making process.?

- Real-Time Insights to Order Constraints: Planners have a real-time view and up-to-date repository of order information, including any changes to order quantities and constraints, providing companies with better visibility, transparency, and insights.

The AI-powered Atlas Planning Platform connects and orchestrates the end-to-end supply chain, enabling leading companies around the world to make smarter, faster, and more confident decisions across demand planning, inventory and supply planning, collaborative S&OP, production planning, and beyond.

"Our ongoing innovation across the Atlas Planning Platform is driven by our focus on delivering solutions that empower our customers to handle increased complexity in their supply chains with ease," added Pradhan. "With the power of microservices, we're providing a composable and scalable foundation that fuels productivity and performance to help companies navigate uncertainty, make informed decisions under real-world constraints, and ultimately outperform their competitors."?

