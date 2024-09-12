Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.09.2024
Beispiellose Goldfunde: Deshalb achten Investoren auf dieses Unternehmen
12.09.2024 16:46 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Metabolic Nordic AB (publ) is updated

On October 30, 2023, the shares in Metabolic Nordic AB (publ) (the "Company")
were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in
respect of the Company's financial position. 

On August 26, 2024, the Company issued a press release with information that
the Company has entered into a conditional agreement on a reverse takeover
under which the Company, inter alia, will acquire the business DR VITOS from
Bio Vitos Norge AS, Craven House Capital Plc, STOKKIS Ltd and Resqunit AB, and
Bio Vitos Norge AS, Craven House Capital Plc, STOKKIS Ltd and Resqunit AB will
receive new shares corresponding to 95 percent of the total number of shares in
the Company as consideration. 

According to item 2.5.1 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the
Exchange may for an issuer that undergoes substantial changes initiate a
renewed review process of the issuer's fulfilment of applicable admission
requirements. With reference to the above, the Exchange has decided that the
Company shall undergo such a review process, after which the Exchange will
decide whether to admit the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market also state that an issuer may be
given observation status if it has been the subject of a reverse take-over or
otherwise plans to make or has been subject to an extensive change in its
business or organization so that the issuer upon an overall assessment appears
to be an entirely new company. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares (MBOLIC, ISIN code SE0015797352, order book
ID 223174) in Metabolic Nordic AB (publ). 



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
