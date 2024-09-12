Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.09.2024
Beispiellose Goldfunde: Deshalb achten Investoren auf dieses Unternehmen
12.09.2024 17:00 Uhr
Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 12

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Asia Trust plc

HEADLINE: Annual General Meeting Results

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 12 September 2024, all resolutions were decided on a poll and were passed. The resolutions and results of the poll are set out below.

Ordinary Business

Ordinary Resolutions

1. To receive and consider the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 30 April 2024.

2. To approve Company's Dividend Payment Policy.

3. To approve the Annual Statement and Report on Remuneration.

4. To re-elect Neil Rogan as a Director of the Company.

5. To re-elect Vanessa Donegan as a Director of the Company.

6. To re-elect Myriam Madden as a Director of the Company.

7. To re-elect Sonya Rogerson as a Director of the Company.

8. To appoint Ernst & Young LLP as auditor to the Company.

9. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the auditor.

Special Business

Ordinary Resolution

10. To authorise the Directors to allot securities.

Special Resolutions

11. To authorise the Directors to allot securities disapplying statutory pre-emption rights.

12. To authorise the Directors to buy back up to 14.99% of the Company's issued ordinary shares.

13. That the period of notice required for general meetings of the Company (other than AGMs) shall be not less than 14 days.

Resolution

Votes For (including votes at the discretion of the Chairman)

%

Votes Against

%

Votes Withheld

Ordinary Resolutions

1

39,697,832

100.00

0

0.00

3,227

2

39,691,129

99.98

9,480

0.02

450

3

39,625,535

99.85

58,807

0.15

16,717

4

39,659,350

99.93

28,410

0.07

13,299

5

39,674,578

99.95

18,687

0.05

7,794

6

39,666,801

99.94

23,687

0.06

10,571

7

39,668,778

99.94

24,487

0.06

7,794

8

39,640,595

99.87

49,893

0.13

10,571

9

39,660,525

99.91

37,199

0.09

3,335

10

39,648,067

99.89

43,347

0.11

9,645

Special Resolutions

11

39,611,881

99.84

65,210

0.16

23,968

12

38,650,573

97.36

1,050,036

2.64

450

13

39,644,104

99.86

54,188

0.14

2,767

The Company has 74,999,881 ordinary shares of 10p each in issue, of which 9,746,594 shares are held in Treasury. These carry one vote per share and accordingly the total voting rights are 65,253,287. The above tables represent the number of votes registered. 61% of the Company's issued share capital is represented by the voting. The poll votes lodged with the Registrar will shortly be available via the Company's website at: www.invesco.co.uk/invescoasia

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2R, copies of the resolutions that were passed at the annual general meeting, which do not constitute ordinary business will shortly be available for inspection via the National Storage Mechanism:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Company Secretary
Invesco Asset Management Limited

12 September 2024


