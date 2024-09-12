Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 12

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Asia Trust plc

HEADLINE: Annual General Meeting Results

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 12 September 2024, all resolutions were decided on a poll and were passed. The resolutions and results of the poll are set out below.

Ordinary Business

Ordinary Resolutions

1. To receive and consider the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 30 April 2024.

2. To approve Company's Dividend Payment Policy.

3. To approve the Annual Statement and Report on Remuneration.

4. To re-elect Neil Rogan as a Director of the Company.

5. To re-elect Vanessa Donegan as a Director of the Company.

6. To re-elect Myriam Madden as a Director of the Company.

7. To re-elect Sonya Rogerson as a Director of the Company.

8. To appoint Ernst & Young LLP as auditor to the Company.

9. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the auditor.

Special Business

Ordinary Resolution

10. To authorise the Directors to allot securities.

Special Resolutions

11. To authorise the Directors to allot securities disapplying statutory pre-emption rights.

12. To authorise the Directors to buy back up to 14.99% of the Company's issued ordinary shares.

13. That the period of notice required for general meetings of the Company (other than AGMs) shall be not less than 14 days.

Resolution Votes For (including votes at the discretion of the Chairman) % Votes Against % Votes Withheld Ordinary Resolutions 1 39,697,832 100.00 0 0.00 3,227 2 39,691,129 99.98 9,480 0.02 450 3 39,625,535 99.85 58,807 0.15 16,717 4 39,659,350 99.93 28,410 0.07 13,299 5 39,674,578 99.95 18,687 0.05 7,794 6 39,666,801 99.94 23,687 0.06 10,571 7 39,668,778 99.94 24,487 0.06 7,794 8 39,640,595 99.87 49,893 0.13 10,571 9 39,660,525 99.91 37,199 0.09 3,335 10 39,648,067 99.89 43,347 0.11 9,645 Special Resolutions 11 39,611,881 99.84 65,210 0.16 23,968 12 38,650,573 97.36 1,050,036 2.64 450 13 39,644,104 99.86 54,188 0.14 2,767

The Company has 74,999,881 ordinary shares of 10p each in issue, of which 9,746,594 shares are held in Treasury. These carry one vote per share and accordingly the total voting rights are 65,253,287. The above tables represent the number of votes registered. 61% of the Company's issued share capital is represented by the voting. The poll votes lodged with the Registrar will shortly be available via the Company's website at: www.invesco.co.uk/invescoasia

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2R, copies of the resolutions that were passed at the annual general meeting, which do not constitute ordinary business will shortly be available for inspection via the National Storage Mechanism:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Company Secretary

Invesco Asset Management Limited



12 September 2024