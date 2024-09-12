Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Result of AGM
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 12
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
Invesco Asia Trust plc
HEADLINE: Annual General Meeting Results
At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 12 September 2024, all resolutions were decided on a poll and were passed. The resolutions and results of the poll are set out below.
Ordinary Business
Ordinary Resolutions
1. To receive and consider the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 30 April 2024.
2. To approve Company's Dividend Payment Policy.
3. To approve the Annual Statement and Report on Remuneration.
4. To re-elect Neil Rogan as a Director of the Company.
5. To re-elect Vanessa Donegan as a Director of the Company.
6. To re-elect Myriam Madden as a Director of the Company.
7. To re-elect Sonya Rogerson as a Director of the Company.
8. To appoint Ernst & Young LLP as auditor to the Company.
9. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the auditor.
Special Business
Ordinary Resolution
10. To authorise the Directors to allot securities.
Special Resolutions
11. To authorise the Directors to allot securities disapplying statutory pre-emption rights.
12. To authorise the Directors to buy back up to 14.99% of the Company's issued ordinary shares.
13. That the period of notice required for general meetings of the Company (other than AGMs) shall be not less than 14 days.
Resolution
Votes For (including votes at the discretion of the Chairman)
%
Votes Against
%
Votes Withheld
Ordinary Resolutions
1
39,697,832
100.00
0
0.00
3,227
2
39,691,129
99.98
9,480
0.02
450
3
39,625,535
99.85
58,807
0.15
16,717
4
39,659,350
99.93
28,410
0.07
13,299
5
39,674,578
99.95
18,687
0.05
7,794
6
39,666,801
99.94
23,687
0.06
10,571
7
39,668,778
99.94
24,487
0.06
7,794
8
39,640,595
99.87
49,893
0.13
10,571
9
39,660,525
99.91
37,199
0.09
3,335
10
39,648,067
99.89
43,347
0.11
9,645
Special Resolutions
11
39,611,881
99.84
65,210
0.16
23,968
12
38,650,573
97.36
1,050,036
2.64
450
13
39,644,104
99.86
54,188
0.14
2,767
The Company has 74,999,881 ordinary shares of 10p each in issue, of which 9,746,594 shares are held in Treasury. These carry one vote per share and accordingly the total voting rights are 65,253,287. The above tables represent the number of votes registered. 61% of the Company's issued share capital is represented by the voting. The poll votes lodged with the Registrar will shortly be available via the Company's website at: www.invesco.co.uk/invescoasia
In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2R, copies of the resolutions that were passed at the annual general meeting, which do not constitute ordinary business will shortly be available for inspection via the National Storage Mechanism:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Company Secretary
Invesco Asset Management Limited
12 September 2024