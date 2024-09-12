Bedford, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2024) - AAA Security Guard Services, a leading provider of comprehensive security solutions, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with STEM Technology LLC, a renowned tech innovator. Together, they are building a groundbreaking SAAS (Software as a Service) model app named GUARDIX, designed to revolutionize security management for large-scale events and facilities.

The collaboration aims to leverage the unique strengths of both companies: AAA Security Guard Services' extensive experience in security operations and STEM Technology's expertise in software development. GUARDIX will offer a suite of advanced features, including real-time monitoring, incident reporting, and geo-fencing capabilities, all accessible from a user-friendly platform.

"With the World Cup 2026 just around the corner, we see a tremendous opportunity to enhance our security offerings through technology," said Samuel Hanna, CEO of AAA Security Guard Services. "Our partnership with STEM Technology LLC will enable us to deliver a state-of-the-art security solution that not only meets but exceeds the safety expectations of such a high-profile event."

About AAA Security Guard Services

AAA Security Guard Services is a leader in providing comprehensive security solutions for various sectors, including sports and entertainment events, corporate facilities, and government agencies. With a focus on innovation, technology, and highly trained personnel, AAA Security Guard Services ensures peace of mind for clients by delivering superior safety and security.

About STEM Technology LLC

Based in Texas, STEM Technology LLC is a forward-thinking technology company specializing in software development and innovative solutions across multiple industries. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on customer-centric designs, STEM Technology LLC is dedicated to transforming how businesses operate through technology.

