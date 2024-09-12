Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.09.2024
Beispiellose Goldfunde: Deshalb achten Investoren auf dieses Unternehmen
PR Newswire
12.09.2024 17:06 Uhr
Global Supply Chain Financing Platform, Credlix US launches its operations in Mexico

  • $50 Million Investment from Moglix Powers Credlix Expansion

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Credlix, a leading global provider of supply chain financing solutions, has expanded its operations into Mexico with the backing of a $50 million investment from Moglix, Asia's largest B2B e-commerce brand. Having established a strong presence in the US market, Credlix is broadening its reach into Mexico, enabling SME exporters to access swift, collateral-free financing, addressing critical working capital challenges and supporting business growth.

Rahul Garg, Founder & CEO of Moglix, invests $50 million in Credlix to fuel its expansion in Mexico.

The rise of cross-border trade, nearshoring, and SME growth in Mexico has increased demand for supply chain finance and export factoring. However, many SMEs face challenges like limited financing, raw material price volatility, currency fluctuations, and buyer default risks. Credlix addresses these issues by offering collateral-free, tailored financing solutions that provide up to 90% of invoice value upon shipment, boosting cash flow, easing financial pressures, and ensuring smooth operations.

Credlix's expansion into Mexico enhances trade between developing markets and the US, offering American businesses a more resilient supply chain, diversified sourcing, and faster access to quality goods, reinforcing nearshoring trends.

Credlix focuses on the growing manufacturing sector in Mexico across industries such as automotive and auto-parts, textiles and apparel, aerospace components, industrial and consumer chemicals, produce and agriproducts, electronics and more. The company addresses challenges faced by exporters, including delayed payments urgent liquidity needs, and buyer bankruptcy risk.

"We are excited to enter the Mexican market and introduce a new approach to supply chain financing for SMEs," said Yash Mahendra, Americas Market Leader at Credlix . "Our collateral-free, digital-first approach is designed to support the growth of exporters and help them make the most of strong nearshoring tailwinds that Mexico is experiencing."

"Our investment in Credlix demonstrates our dedication to empowering global supply chains," stated Rahul Garg, Founder & CEO of Moglix."Credlix expansion into Mexico is a strategic move aimed at enabling exporters to overcome financial obstacles and prosper in the dynamic trading landscape."

About Credlix

Credlix is a global leader in supply chain financing, dedicated to providing innovative financial solutions to SMEs worldwide. With a focus on rapid, collateral-free access to working capital, Credlix helps businesses optimize cash flow and achieve their growth potential.

For further information, please contact:

Yash Mahendra,
+52 55 4544 9526
https://www.Credlix .com/es

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2504061/Rahul_Garg__Founder_CEO__Moglix.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2504060/Credlix_Logo.jpg

Credlix Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-supply-chain-financing-platform-credlix-us-launches-its-operations-in-mexico-302246598.html

