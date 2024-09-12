Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Beispiellose Goldfunde: Deshalb achten Investoren auf dieses Unternehmen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
12.09.2024 17:14 Uhr
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Newco Talent Launches - Private Equity Talent Solutions

Operator-Led Talent Solutions Across the Private Equity Deal Cycle

SANTA BARBARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2024 / Newco Talent announced its company launch earlier today. Newco Talent is a PE-focused talent firm driving value creation across the entire deal cycle. The company introduces private equity investors and CEOs to five star executives who lead deal origination, due diligence, and operating plan execution initiatives.

The business is led by private equity talent leaders Kit Cooper and Skye Sander. Cooper and Sander both spent the first half of their careers in the outsourced services sector and the last 10 years in private equity talent solutions. Cooper, a former Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year - Business Services recipient, previously co-founded Hispanic Teleservices Corp, which he helped grow to 3,000 employees and sell to Carlyle Group.

"We bring private equity investors more business experience than they're used to in the talent solutions component of PE value creation. Newco Talent's partners have more than 10 years of operator-side experience," stated Cooper. "There is way too much enterprise value upside with PE management build-out to not go top heavy."

Sander added, "Our operator advantage goes beyond business plan experience and hard-core project management. It also lends itself to creativity and an unrelenting desire for alignment with clients. Newco Talent's business plan is simple: get as aligned as possible with private equity investors' interests and the ways talent can be a catalyst to any type of value creation."

Newco Talent introduces investors and CEOs to five-star executives to drive deal origination, due diligence, and operating plan execution initiatives.

1. 100% private equity focused;
2. Sector concentration: Services, Industrials, and Software;
3. Working tirelessly across the entire deal cycle, pre- and post-closing.

About Newco Talent
Newco Talent is a PE-focused talent firm driving value creation across the entire investment cycle. We introduce investors and CEOs to five-star executives who execute on deal origination, due diligence, and operating plan execution initiatives. As former operators, we calibrate quickly and bring a top-heavy approach to research, executive outreach, executive engagement and project management. To learn more, visit newcotalent.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Kit Cooper
Newco Talent
+1 805-729-1520
kit@newcotalent.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

211 East Victoria Street
Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Contact Information

Kit Cooper
Managing Partner
kit@newcotalent.com
8057291520

SOURCE: Newco Talent

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.