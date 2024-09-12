Focus is on the biometric authentication, fingerprint-based, and mobility designed in order to considerably improve customer service and fight identity fraud.

Panini S.p.A., a global leader in payments technology and identity solutions, is thrilled to announce new expansions to its BioCred solution suite. Specifically, BioCred is now also available on cloud infrastructure, giving rise to the new BioCred CloudServ, which represents the first step toward a hardware-agnostic solution. As of today, BioCred CloudServ is accessible via the mobile device BioCred SecureTab, the latest addition to the Panini BioCred family of devices, creating a seamlessly integrated flow and delivering a comprehensive, secure identity solution.

This offers a wide range of authentication and verification functions, including the patented Panini BioCred method into a single, seamless and easy-to-use platform, providing unparalleled security for a variety of applications, from biometric fingerprint scanning and electronic signature capabilities to document verification. Through a partnership with an IDV industry leader, the Panini solution can provide ID, Driving License and Passport validation.

This turnkey solution, which will be presented for the first time at Identity Week America, offers seamless integration between BioCred CloudServ and BioCred SecureTab, eliminating the need for installation at the operator station or any complex IT configuration. With advanced encryption and redundancy, BioCred CloudServ ensures enhanced data protection, keeping sensitive information secure and accessible only to authorized personnel. This not only eases the workload for the IT department but also reduces costs tied to maintenance and upgrades.

BioCred SecureTab combines essential functionalities in a compact, mobile, and user-friendly device, perfectly suited for modern businesses. It delivers unmatched privacy, mobility, and ergonomic efficiency.

"Our mission at BioCred is to enhance security while simplifying the user experience," said Richard Kane, CEO of Panini. "With the BioCred Solution suite, we've developed a versatile solution that meets the evolving needs of organizations seeking robust security without compromising convenience or efficiency. We are thrilled to introduce this transformative technology at Identity Week America, where innovation meets practicality

Incorporating BioCred SecureTab into one's workflow offers numerous benefits that go beyond what traditional desktop solutions can provide. The portability of a tablet enables mobility, allowing teams to deliver secure, on-the-go services at various touchpoints. These include sales desks, teller stations, or other customer interaction areas. The intuitive touchscreen interface of the tablet simplifies user interactions, enabling operators to navigate and perform tasks efficiently, thereby minimizing training time and boosting productivity.

Ideal for various industries, the Panini BioCred solution suite is the perfect fit for sectors such as financial services, healthcare and hospitality. It enables secure identity verification in branches and other public-facing environments, ensuring compliance with standards like Know Your Customer (KYC) in the financial sector and Know Your Patient (KYP) protocols in healthcare and facilitating seamless check-in processes in hotels.

The launch of the BioCred solution suite will be at Identity Week America, where attendees can experience live demos of its capabilities at BioCred's booth.

Identity Week America will take place at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC, USA, from September 11 to 12, 2024. Panini will be exhibiting at booth 928.

About Panini

At Panini, we empower our Customers to securely manage high-value information and prevent fraud with our innovative solutions. For over 75 years, we have been at the forefront of the global payment processing market, helping our clients capitalize on industry shifts, boasting the world's largest deployed base of check scanning systems.

Leveraging our expertise in imaging technology and our deep understanding of KYC processes, we serve a diverse array of industries, enhancing their customer authentication and identity verification processes.

With our Secure Identity solutions, we continue to expand our portfolio, providing robust and reliable security for today's dynamic business landscape and a frictionless journey for users and customers.

