Italy's Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security (MASE) says it has received 643 bids totaling 1. 7 GW in its first agrivoltaic tender. About 56% of the proposals have come from the country's sunny southern regions. From pv magazine Italy Italy's MASE has announced the results of its first agrivoltaic tender. The ministry received subsidy requests for 643 projects, totaling 1. 7 GW. Subsidizing these projects would require a total investment of about €920 million ($1. 01 billion). MASE said most of the proposals came from the sunny southern regions of Italy. The auction is open to projects ...

