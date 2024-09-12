Belgium's transmission and distribution system operator says it plans to allow household solar panels and batteries with a plug and socket to connect to the grid from May 2025. Synergrid, the federation of Belgian electricity and gas transmission and distribution system operators, will soon allow solar panels and household batteries with a plug and socket to be deployed on the country's electricity distribution grids. The move applies to mobile, plug-and-play solar panels and batteries that function like standard household appliances and can be bought from known retailers. Synergrid is adapting ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...