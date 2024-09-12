Cantech announces speaker lineup for the 2024 Cantech Letter Investment Conference, featuring top industry experts and discussions on key tech investment trends and opportunities

Vancouver, British Columbia & Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2024) - Cantech Letter (the "Company" or "Cantech"), a Canadian online publication of technology focused news, analysis, and insights, is pleased to announce the speaker lineup for the 2024 Cantech Letter Investment Conference, which will take place on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, at the Arcadian Loft in Toronto, ON. This year's conference promises to be an unparalleled gathering of Canada's most promising innovation sector companies, innovative startups, and influential investors, making it the premier event for technology investment in the country.

This year's conference will feature four engaging panel discussions, each moderated by a distinguished industry expert and featuring top analysts, fund managers, and executives from leading Canadian tech companies. The panels will provide insights into the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities within the tech sector, making this a must-attend event for anyone involved in technology investment.

Featured Panels and Speakers at the 2024 Cantech Letter Investment Conference:

"BUY, SELL, HOLD": Analyst Top Picks - moderated by Pardeep Sangha, President of Angad Capital, this panel features some of the top technology equity analysts in the country including Rob Goff, Ventum Financial; Gianluca Tucci, Haywood Securities; and Daniel Rosenberg, Paradigm Capital.

Artificial Irrelevance? How Canadian Techs are Building Intelligence and Purpose into AI Solutions - moderated by Brady Fletcher, President of Roth Canada, this panel features leading figures in the AI and technology space, including Dr. Alex Dobranowski, CEO of HEALWELL AI, a healthcare AI and data science company, Ali Tajskandar, CEO of Wishpond Technologies, a provider of AI-based digital marketing solutions, and Peter Whitehead, CEO of Light AI, an emerging healthcare AI company.

"Tech Trends and Top Picks": From Leading Canadian Fund Managers- moderated by Gabriel Leung, Equity Analyst at Beacon Securities, this panel brings together prominent Canadian fund managers, including Jason Donville of Donville Kent Asset Management and Jeffrey Tory of Pembroke Management, to discuss current trends and top investment picks in the technology sector.

Growth Through Acquisition in the Canadian Capital Markets - moderated by Michelle Goh, Principal and Managing Director Eight Capital, this panel will feature a discussion between leaders from actively acquisitive companies, including Hamed Shahbazi, CEO of WELL Health Technologies, and Farley Noble, Senior Vice President, Constellation Software.

These panels will provide attendees with invaluable insights into the trends shaping the future of the Canadian innovation sector. With such a distinguished lineup of speakers, the 2024 Cantech Letter Conference is set to be a valuable event for all investors.

Public companies are encouraged to reserve their spots today to ensure participation. Presenting companies and sponsors can contact our sales manager, Tara Whittet at tara@cantechletter.com or visit www.cantechletter.com/conference for more information.

This year's Cantech Letter Investment Conference is sponsored by:

Title Sponsors : TMX, Angad Capital

Platinum Sponsors : Cozen O' Connor, Winning Media

Gold sponsors : Beacon Securities, Eight Capital, Haywood Securities, Paradigm Capital, Roth Canada, Ventum Financial, NewsFile

Silver Sponsors : Pembroke Management, Donville Kent Asset Management, Amber Mac, Odyssey Trust, Purves Redmond Limited

About Cantech Letter Investment Conference

The Cantech Letter Conference is recognized as the foremost event for showcasing the latest advancements in the Canadian technology sector. With a strong focus on publicly listed companies, the conference offers a unique platform for these companies to highlight their achievements, demonstrate cutting-edge products, and engage directly with industry leaders, investors, and capital markets professionals. Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in one-on-one meetings with potential investors, fostering valuable connections that can drive growth and innovation.

About Cantech Media

For fifteen years, Cantech Media, the parent company of Cantech Letter, has been committed to the innovation sectors in the Canadian public markets. Cantech Letter gathers research from Canada's leading investment banks to provide individual investors with timely, expert voices in the space.

For more information, visit: www.cantechletter.com.

Cautionary & Forward-Looking Statements

All information presented in all forms at the Cantech Letter Conference or in press releases, videos, emails, or otherwise posted on our website, and the Cantech Letter Conference or YouTube channel (the "Media") is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities. Cantech Media, Angad Capital Inc. and the Cantech Letter Conference, and their representatives ("our," "us," and "we") are not licensed brokers, broker/dealers, market makers, investment bankers, investment advisers, analysts, or underwriters.

Any presentation on or at any of our Media is for informational purposes only and we do not recommend any company that may appear or present in any capacity on or at any of our Media. A company's actual results could differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements or presentation on or at any of our Media. Information within presentations or communications may contain "forward looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events to differ materially from those anticipated.

We receive cash compensation from presenters, sponsors, and participants who utilize our Media. We do not receive compensation for, and do not engage in, providing advice, making recommendations, issuing reports, or furnishing analyses on any of the companies, securities, strategies, or information presented.

We may buy and sell securities in any company mentioned and may profit in the event those securities rise in value. There are risks involved in any investment. We are not analysts and investing in securities is for individuals with high risk tolerance and not for the general public. We recommend you consult with a professional investment adviser, broker, or legal counsel before purchasing or selling any securities referenced on or at any of our Media.

