As part of PIT's USD 1.57 billion Terminal Modernization Program, Hudson will grow its presence, opening new stores across 8,000 ft2 (2,400 m2) of retail space that blends travel essentials and global brands with the spirit of Pittsburgh.
EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (Sept. 12, 2024) - Hudson, part of Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) and a travel experience leader with more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks, and tourist destinations across North America, today announced that Allegheny County Airport Authority has awarded Hudson a seven-year contract at Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) to open six new retail stores across 8,000 ft2 (2,400 m2), including in the airport's new terminal slated to open by the end of 2025.
