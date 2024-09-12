Canto Acquires Image Relay

Acquisition Brings Together Two Leaders in Digital Asset Management to Revolutionize How Businesses Manage Their Digital Assets and Product Data

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2024 / Canto, a leading provider of digital asset management (DAM) software, today announced that it has acquired Image Relay, a Vermont-based SaaS company that is renowned for its forward-thinking solutions that unite digital asset management (DAM) and product information management (PIM).

The acquisition of Image Relay is a key step in Canto's ongoing vision to revolutionize the way businesses extract value from their digital content. While over 3,400 global organizations rely on Canto's industry-leading DAM platform to manage and distribute their digital assets, certain industries (e.g., retail, manufacturing, CPG, etc.) have traditionally had to rely on separate platforms and complex integrations to manage the product data associated with these assets. With this acquisition of Image Relay, Canto is able to offer a comprehensive solution that aligns digital asset management with product information management, enabling organizations to drive efficiency, consistency, and value across their organizations.

"We are thrilled to bring together our strengths in digital asset management with the innovative capabilities of Image Relay's platform," said Wain Kellum, CEO of Canto. "This acquisition enables us to offer a leading-edge solution that will help businesses streamline their digital operations, enhance data accuracy, and deliver exceptional customer experiences."

Image Relay founder and CEO Skye Chalmers will join Canto as a part of the acquisition, bringing his expertise in integrated DAM and PIM systems to lead the integration of technologies and teams. "We are incredibly excited to join the Canto team, and to combine our technology and experience to drive the next wave of innovation," said Chalmers. "For the past 20 years at Image Relay, we've focused on creating seamless unified solutions that combine these critical systems. Now, by joining forces with Canto, we'll further enhance this integration and deliver even greater value and efficiencies for our customers."

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. acted as exclusive financial advisor to Image Relay on this transaction. Goodwin Proctor LLP served as legal counsel for Canto.

ABOUT CANTO

Canto is a leader in digital asset management (DAM) software, with customers that include many of today's top brands. This simple yet intuitive solution gives organizations a visual way to centralize, organize, and share all their digital brand assets, empowering them to save valuable time and gain a competitive edge. Canto's DAM solution has wide applicability to a variety of industry verticals, including retail, manufacturing, education, transportation, hospitality, nonprofit, healthcare, food and beverage, technology and more. Canto's corporate headquarters is in Atlanta, with offices in Berlin, Germany, and a regional hub in Sydney, Australia. For more information, visit www.canto.com.

ABOUT IMAGE RELAY

Image Relay is inspired by helping brands and organizations tell their stories. The Vermont-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) company offers a unified DAM and PIM solution called Marketing Delivery. Customers use Image Relay to efficiently store, access, and share their brand-approved, up-to-date product information and digital assets. The Marketing Delivery system is purpose-built to enable an omnichannel presence, reduce product-to-market time, and amplify revenue. Image Relay is SOC-2 compliant and used by over 400 companies with 100,000 users throughout the world. Visit www.imagerelay.com to learn more.

