CSIOS Corporation: CSIOS President, Mr. Cesar Pie, Named One of HITEC's 100 Most Influential Hispanic Executives in Technology for 2025

CSIOS President included in the esteemed 2025 HITEC 100 list honoring the most influential Hispanic executives in technology.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2024 / CSIOS Corporation announced today the inclusion of CSIOS President, Mr. Cesar Pie, in the esteemed 2025 HITEC 100 list honoring the most influential Hispanic executives in technology.

Cesar Pie

CSIOS President

Every year, HITEC recognizes the achievements and contributions of the top US-based Hispanic technology executives with the goal of celebrating their impactful leadership and inspiring others looking to build careers in technology. HITEC's vision is to accelerate the power and impact of Hispanic technology leaders, achieving lasting equity from the classroom to the boardroom.

"The HITEC 100 leaders inspire our community, they trail-blaze new and exciting paths for our Industry and the society, they are the lighthouse of the art of the possible," said HITEC Board Member and Awards Committee Chair, Alvaro Celis.

The 2025 HITEC 100 Award recipients include some of the world's most esteemed Hispanic leaders from global Fortune 100 firms, including CEOs, CIOs, CTOs and leaders in diverse technology disciplines. Forty-six percent of this year's HITEC 100 Award recipients are Latinas and recipients come from 16 unique countries from throughout Latin America, Spain and Portugal. Recipients are leaders from 65 different companies and 38 percent are being recognized with the HITEC 100 Award for the first time.

"Technology is the most critical engine for growth in any business and any sector. Technology leaders, especially those recognized as part of the HITEC 100 are helping drive innovation and the global economy," said HITEC Board Chair Rosa Ramos-Kwok. "The HITEC 100 recipients are driving impact and change in their companies and are setting a bright example for rising leaders. The members of the HITEC 100 are the pride of our community!"

"I am deeply honored to be included in the 2025 HITEC 100 list," said Cesar Pie, President and CEO of CSIOS Corporation. Mr. Pie added, "I'd like to congratulate all other awardees on their selection to this prestigious award and look forward to participating at the award celebration event."

HITEC will recognize the HITEC 100 at the HITEC 100 & Corporate Awards Gala on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, as part of the HITEC Fall Leadership Summit hosted by Capital One in McLean, VA.

To view the complete HITEC 100 list, please visit:

https://www.hitecglobal.org/awards/HITEC100-2025

More Information:

For more information, please contact Cristin Aguilera, Programs Director, at cristin@hitecglobal.org.

For information regarding this news release, please contact: News@csioscorp.com

For information regarding our services and partnerships, please contact: BD@csioscorp.com

For information regarding employment opportunities with CSIOS, please contact: Careers@csioscorp.com

Contact Information

Josue Ayala

Chief Human Resources Officer

josue.ayala@csioscorp.com

(732) 710-5854

SOURCE: CSIOS Corporation

View the original press release on newswire.com.