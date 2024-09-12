Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2024) - September marks National Preparedness Month, it's time to take stock of your readiness for emergencies and disasters. This month-long campaign is a crucial reminder that preparing in advance can help protect you, your loved ones, and your community. This year's theme, "Start a Conversation," encourages individuals to discuss preparedness with their families, friends, and neighbors. ReadyWise, a leader in emergency food and preparedness solutions, is joining the effort by offering special deals all month to help you take those essential first steps to get prepared. Throughout September, ReadyWise is making it easier than ever to get prepared with their National Preparedness Month Sale with a different emergency item available at 50% off every day.

Why Prepare Now?

The unexpected can strike at any moment, whether a natural disaster or a modern-day threat like cyberattacks that can disrupt power and essential services for weeks. Preparedness isn't just about storing supplies; it's about peace of mind and ensuring your household is ready for any situation. The Ready Campaign from Ready.gov emphasizes that having a plan and building resilience can save lives and reduce the chaos during a disaster. ReadyWise is committed to empowering people to take proactive steps toward preparedness, offering tools and resources to help you plan effectively.

Simple Steps to Start Your Preparedness Journey

Talking about potential disasters or emergencies isn't always easy. Many avoid these conversations, thinking they are protecting their loved ones from worry. However, taking small steps now can make a big difference later. ReadyWise urges everyone to take simple actions this September:

Make a Communication Plan: Start a conversation with your family so everyone is on the same page about what to do in an emergency.

Build an Emergency Kit: Begin with the basics - non-perishable food and water. ReadyWise recommends its 1-Month Emergency Food Kit and Water Drum.

Create Mini Disaster Kits for Your Car or Office: Emergencies can happen anywhere. ReadyWise suggests the 7-Day Emergency Dry Bag, a compact kit perfect for your car or workplace.

Take Advantage of Daily Deals: With 50% off a new emergency item each day, there are plenty of opportunities to build your kit affordably.

ReadyWise provides high-quality emergency food and preparedness solutions that empower people to face any situation confidently. From long-term food storage options to grab-and-go survival kits, ReadyWise offers a range of products designed to meet the needs of seasoned preppers and those just starting their preparedness journey.

ReadyWise Emergency Food

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9483/223054_14b6efec74eab961_001full.jpg

Get Prepared Today

This National Preparedness Month, ReadyWise urges you to join the conversation about preparedness. For more information, visit ReadyWise.com or contact our friendly product specialists at 800-820-1329.

About ReadyWise

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, ReadyWise provides a wide range of high-quality, easy-to-prepare emergency food and preparedness solutions. With a focus on quality, nutrition, and convenience, ReadyWise products are designed to help households be ready. For more information, visit https://readywise.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/223054

SOURCE: ReadyWise, Inc.