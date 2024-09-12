Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2024) - Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump revealed their priorities for American agriculture in responses provided by their campaigns to a questionnaire distributed by the American Farm Bureau Federation.

Farm Bureau asked the Democratic and Republican presidential nominees to respond with their stances on several topics that directly affect farmers, ranchers and rural communities. Topics include crop insurance, taxes, labor and rural infrastructure.

"The challenges facing America's farmers and ranchers continue to mount, from falling commodity prices to stubbornly high supply costs," said AFBF President Zippy Duvall. "The next president will set the agenda for trade, regulatory reform, labor and sustainability. It is important that our members, and others in rural America, know where the presidential candidates stand on issues that will affect the vibrancy of their communities and their ability to pass farms to the next generation."

The questionnaire includes 14 questions. In addition to the topics listed above, it covers food system resiliency, regulatory reform, international trade, sustainability, energy and biotechnology.

The answers are presented unedited, to give members an unfiltered look at each candidate's platform. AFBF has invited candidates from both parties to respond to election questionnaires for more than 40 years. The survey responses are available now on FB.org/election2024.

