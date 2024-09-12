Regulatory News:

ACTICOR BIOTECH (FR0014005OJ5 ALACT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing glenzocimab, an innovative drug for the treatment of cardiovascular emergencies, announces, as part of its ongoing receivership proceedings (redressement judiciaire) concerning the Company, the launch of an open call for tenders until October 15, 2024, with a view to presenting a restructuring plan (plan de continuation), or failing that, to sell the business and assets (plan de cession) to one or more buyers.

The court-appointed administrator (administrateur judiciaire) has published an advertisement in the newspaper Les Echos (published on Friday, September 13, 2024) seeking new investors to provide a restructuring plan (plan de continuation, articles L.626-1 et seq. of the French Commercial Code), or failing that, potential buyers for the business and assets of the Company (plan de cession, articles L.642-1 et seq. of the French Commercial Code).

Interested parties wishing to respond to the call for tenders are invited to express their interest before October 15, 2024 at 12:00 pm

Responses should be sent by e-mail to the following addresses:

Marine Pace: m.pace@aj-2m.com

Roxane Brodin: r.brodin@aj-2m.com

For further information: acticor-biotech.com

Update on receivership proceedings and cash flow outlook

The Paris Commercial Court opened receivership proceedings on August 6, 2024, and will rule on the extension of these proceedings on October 3, 2024. The purpose of these proceedings is to enable the Company to assess all options for pursuing the development of its product, glenzocimab, and its search for financing and partners. This procedure also enables the Company, as announced on August 6, 2024, to finance its operations until January 2025.

Annual Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting on October 25, 2024, at 9:00am

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held on Friday, October 25, 2024, at 9:00am at Acticor Biotech's head office in the Wojo Building, 82 avenue du Maine, 75014 Paris. At this meeting, shareholders will be asked to vote on the approval of the Company's financial statements and the renewal of directors' terms of office.

The notice of meeting, including the agenda and proposed resolutions, as well as the terms and conditions for attending and voting at the meeting, will be posted on the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires "BALO" website (www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr/pages/balo/) on September 18, 2024.

Shareholders who are unable to attend the meeting in person may exercise their voting rights remotely, prior to the meeting:

by sending a proxy form to the Company,

or by postal vote, using the voting form available on www.acticor-biotech.com in accordance with the procedures set out in the advance notice to be published in the BALO on September 18, 2024.

Preparatory documents for this General Meeting will be available on request from the Company or can be consulted on the Company's website in the Investors section.

In accordance with applicable laws and regulations

all registered shareholders may, up to and including the fifth day before the Annual General Meeting, request the Company to send them the documents provided for in Articles L. 225-115 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code. If expressly requested, these documents may be sent electronically. For holders of bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the provision of an account registration certificate by their authorized intermediary;

all shareholders may consult the documents referred to in Articles L. 225-115 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code at the Company's registered office.

Resumption of Acticor Biotech share listing

Acticor Biotech announces that the listing of its shares on Euronext Growth Paris will resume on Friday, September 13, 2024, at the opening of the markets. The Company will continue to keep the market informed of developments in the current receivership proceedings and calls on investors to follow closely future communications concerning its progress and any important decisions that may be taken in this context.

About ACTICOR BIOTECH

ACTICOR BIOTECH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company founded in 2013 from the work of INSERM, is developing glenzocimab, a humanized monoclonal antibody fragment (fab) targeting the GPVI platelet receptor for the treatment of cardiovascular emergencies and acute thrombotic diseases.

The main clinical indication being evaluated is acute ischemic stroke, due to the strong need for safer treatments, particularly those that do not increase the risk of bleeding, and its high incidence. In three international clinical trials involving over 600 stroke patients, no significant impact on neurological improvement (mRS score at 3 months) was demonstrated, with the exception of a sub-population of patients with intracerebral haemorrhage, where mortality was significantly reduced by a factor of 3 (p=0.035) (Mazighi et al. 2024).

LIBERATE, a Phase 2 clinical trial in the acute phase of myocardial infarction (STEMI), is currently being recruited through an academic partnership with the University of Birmingham (UK). This study aims to demonstrate the efficacy of glenzocimab in reducing the size of myocardial infarction, a critical factor for long-term cardiac function.

In all, more than 800 subjects were included in the clinical trials, over 400 of whom were exposed to glenzocimab without safety concerns.

The use of glenzocimab in thrombotic diseases is covered by 3 patent families, with an expiry date in 2036 for the first family. ACTICOR BIOTECH also has the right to develop a biomarker for stroke patients.

Acticor Biotech is backed by a panel of European and international investors (Mediolanum farmaceutici, Karista, Go Capital, Newton Biocapital, CMS Medical Venture Investment (HK) Limited, A&B (HK) Limited, Anaxago, and the Armesa Foundation) and has been listed on Euronext Growth Paris since November 2021 (ISIN: FR0014005OJ5 ALACT).

For further information, visit: www.acticor-biotech.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to Acticor Biotech and its business. Acticor Biotech believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, no assurance can be given that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements will prove to have been correct, as they are subject to risks, including those described in the Universal Registration Document as filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers on July 9, 2024, and to changes in economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Acticor Biotech operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks that are unknown to Acticor Biotech or that Acticor Biotech does not currently consider material. The occurrence of some or all of these risks could cause Acticor Biotech's actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

ACTICOR BIOTECH

Gilles AVENARD, MD

CEO and Founder

gilles.avenard@acticor-biotech.com

Sophie BINAY, PhD

General Manager and CSO

Sophie.binay@acticor-biotech.com

NewCap

Mathilde BOHIN

Investor Relations

acticor@newcap.eu

T. : +33 (0)1 44 71 94 95

NewCap

Arthur ROUILLÉ

Media Relations

acticor@newcap.eu

T. : +33 (0)1 44 71 00 15