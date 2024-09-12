Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Beispiellose Goldfunde: Deshalb achten Investoren auf dieses Unternehmen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QEX8 | ISIN: MHY272651263 | Ticker-Symbol: 0G93
Frankfurt
12.09.24
08:26 Uhr
1,350 Euro
+0,050
+3,85 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLOBUS MARITIME LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLOBUS MARITIME LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4601,50019:41
1,4601,50019:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.09.2024 18:06 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Globus Maritime Limited: Globus Maritime Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

GLYFADA, Greece, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Maritime Limited ("Globus" or the "Company"), (NASDAQ: GLBS), a dry bulk shipping company, announced the results of its annual meeting of shareholders, held earlier today in Glyfada, Greece. The following proposals were approved and adopted at the meeting:

  1. the election of Mr. Jeffrey O. Parry and Ms. Christina Tampourea as Class II directors of the Company, to serve until the 2027 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and

  2. the appointment of Ernst & Young (Hellas) Certified Auditors Accountants S.A., as the Company's independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024.

About Globus Maritime Limited

Globus is an integrated dry bulk shipping company that provides marine transportation services worldwide and presently owns (or charters through finance leases), operates and manages a fleet of seven dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. Globus' subsidiaries own or charter in and operate seven vessels with a total carrying capacity of approximately 507,313 DWT and a weighted average age of 7.9 years as of September 12,2024.

Safe Harbor Statement

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements provide the Company's current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements include statements about the Company's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts or that are not present facts or conditions. Words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "will" or similar words or phrases, or the negatives of those words or phrases, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements for many reasons specifically as described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this communication. Globus undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should, however, review the factors and risks Globus describes in the reports it files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For further information please contact:
Globus Maritime Limited+30 210 960 8300
Athanasios Feidakis, CEOa.g.feidakis@globusmaritime.gr
Capital Link - New York+1 212 661 7566
Nicolas Bornozisglobus@capitallink.com

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold - Die besten Aktien für den nächsten Preisschub

Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen der nächste Goldpreisschub bietet!

Dieser Aktienreport stellt die besten Aktien für den kommenden Goldpreisanstieg vor. Zur ausgewogenen Diversifikation eines Depots sind Engagements in Gold oder Aktien von Goldproduzenten unerlässlich. Die letzten Monate haben gezeigt, dass Goldinvestments nicht nur stabilisierend sein können, sondern auch erhebliche Gewinne ermöglichen. Nach einer Konsolidierungsphase bieten sich nun wieder spannende Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Nutzen Sie diese Chance!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Goldaktien das größte Potenzial haben. Dieser Report ist 100 % kostenlos und hilft Ihnen, die besten Investments im Goldsektor zu identifizieren.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Um Ihnen den Report zusenden zu können, geben Sie einfach Ihre E-Mail-Adresse hier ein. Sie erhalten umgehend Zugang zu Ihrem PDF-Report. Dies ist für Sie vollkommen kostenlos und unverbindlich.

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.