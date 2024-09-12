ProAmpac, invites attendees of LUNCH! 2024 to visit stand L950 to explore its innovative fibre-based food-to-go packaging solutions. Several of these products have been named finalists in the 2024 UK Packaging Awards and will be on display.

Additionally, ProAmpac will showcase HandRAP, a recyclable and customizable 2-in-1 film wrap with fibre board assembly, designed for both hot fold and chilled cabinet applications. HandRAP is competing in the prestigious Innovation Challenge, and visitors are invited to vote for it at stand L950 during the event, held from September 18 to 19, 2024, at ExCeL London.

Among the award-winning packaging solutions on display include:

Starbucks Square Sandwich Pack(Finalist: Cartonboard Pack of the Year): Uniquely shaped, recyclable, fibre-based pack that elevates food presentation while prioritizing sustainability.

Greggs Flatbread Pack(Finalist: Consumer Convenience Award): Designed for portability, this fibre-based pack offers both convenience and durability.

Pret Hong Kong RecycAll® Sandwich Pack(Finalist: Cartonboard Pack of the Year and Consumer Convenience Award): An all-fibre, high-barrier recyclable solution featuring a clear fibre-based product window, reflecting Pret's commitment to environmentally responsible packaging.

"At ProAmpac, we develop packaging solutions that help our customers meet their sustainability, functionality, and convenience goals," said Graham Williams, senior vice president of RAP Products for ProAmpac. "Our award-winning food-to-go packaging, developed through collaboration with our world-class partners, enhances freshness and presentation while offering recyclable, fibre-based options that support environmental responsibility."

For more information or to arrange a meeting, contact our marketing team at Marketing@Proampac.com

About ProAmpac

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering, providing creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service, and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac's approach to sustainability ProActive Sustainability® provides innovative, flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We are guided in our work by five core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, Involvement, and Impact. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com or contact Media@ProAmpac.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products and services sectors. The firm's differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.

Contacts:

Whitney Miles

ProAmpac

(617) 721-7040

Whitney.Miles@ProAmpac.com