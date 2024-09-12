Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.09.2024
Beispiellose Goldfunde: Deshalb achten Investoren auf dieses Unternehmen
WKN: A1CWBW | ISIN: GB00B62Z3C74 | Ticker-Symbol: 21Y
Frankfurt
12.09.24
08:02 Uhr
2,020 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
PR Newswire
12.09.2024 18:12 Uhr
Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 12

FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC (the 'Company')

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of the Company announces that it has repurchased for cancellation.

Number of shares repurchased:

250,000

Date of transaction:

12 September 2024

Average share price paid per share (GBp):

172.230

Lowest share price paid per share (GBp):

171.800

Highest share price paid per share (GBp):

173.000

Following this transaction, the Company has:

Issued Share Capital:

603,496,029

Total Shares held in Treasury:

85,629,548

Total Voting Rights:

517,866,481

Notes:

1. The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

2. The Company's issued share capital held in Treasury attract no voting rights.

Contact:

George Bayer

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

020 7961 4240


© 2024 PR Newswire
