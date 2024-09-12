9 New Channels Launching Across Europe Plus Three Spanish-Language Channels in the US Available Now

Curiosity Inc., a leading factual entertainment and media company, continues its global expansion in the FAST (free, ad supported streaming) channels category with new carriage of Curiosity Now on Samsung TV Plus, Samsung's free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service. Curiosity Now is available in English in Great Britain, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and The Netherlands. Additional launches with localized content are planned for 2025 in The Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. Also launched this week on Samsung TV Plus in the US are Curiosity's Spanish-language FAST channels in partnership with Estrella MediaCo Curiosity Español, Curiosity Animales, and Curiosity Motores. They are among the first Spanish-language factual channels on the Samsung TV Plus lineup of premium television content.

Curiosity NOW, Curiosity's flagship FAST channel, launches on Samsung TV Plus in 9 countries across Europe. (Photo: Business Wire)

Curiosity Inc., with its flagship streamer Curiosity Stream as well as the linear pay television Curiosity Channel, Curiosity University, Catholic Stream, and more, is an industry leader in award-winning documentaries and factual programming exploring science, nature, history, technology, lifestyle, and more. Curiosity's growing lineup of FAST channels gives consumers access to premium factual content as an alternative to traditional TV subscriptions and offers advertisers more precise audience targeting compared to traditional TV advertising.

"Launching Curiosity Now on Samsung TV Plus marks a very significant step towards our mission of enhancing the accessibility of high-quality factual television to audiences worldwide who are hungry for real stories about real people and events," said Jay Sodha, Curiosity's VP of Business Development and Partnerships.

Featuring films and series including Engineering the Future, Beyond the Spotlight, and The History of Food, Curiosity Now showcases award-winning content from Curiosity's library, curated for binge-watching and family viewing. Curiosity Now is also available on Rakuten in the UK, Netherlands, and Nordics, E& in the Middle East, LG in Canada, and Vizio, LG, TCL, Plex, Freecast, and eight affiliates with Cox Media Group in the US.

About Curiosity

Curiosity Inc. is the entertainment brand for people who want to know more. The global media company is home to award-winning original and curated factual films, shows, and series covering science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. With millions of subscribers worldwide and thousands of titles, the company operates the flagship Curiosity Stream SVOD service, available in more than 175 countries worldwide; Curiosity Channel, the linear television channel available via global distribution partners; Curiosity University, featuring talks from the best professors at the world's most renowned universities as well as courses, short and long-form videos, and podcasts; Curiosity Now, a free, ad-supported channel; Curiosity Audio Network, with original content and podcasts; and Curiosity Studios, which oversees original programming. Curiosity Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CuriosityStream Inc. (Nasdaq: CURI). For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.

About Samsung TV Plus

Samsung TV Plus is free TV, with no subscription, no sign-up, no additional device, or credit card needed. Pre-installed from 2016 onwards Samsung Smart TVs, and available for download from the Google Play and Galaxy Store on Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets in select territories. Samsung TV Plus instantly delivers an ever-growing number of channels across multiple genres including news, sports, entertainment, as well as a video on demand library of your favourite movies and popular shows. The free, ad-supported video service is available in the UK and 15 other European territories, all you need is an internet connection. For the latest on Samsung TV Plus, please visit samsungtvplus.com.

