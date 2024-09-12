Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Beispiellose Goldfunde: Deshalb achten Investoren auf dieses Unternehmen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.09.2024 18:24 Uhr
0 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Keymed: Stapokibart Was Granted Marketing Approval From National Medical Products Administration For The Treatment Of Moderate-to-severe Atopic Dermatitis in Adults

CHENGDU, China, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keymed Biosciences Inc. (HKEX: 02162) today announced the National Medical Products Administration (the "NMPA") of China has recently approved the new drug application for Stapokibart (anti-IL-4Ra monoclonal antibody, trade name: Kangyueda (???), for the indication of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in adults.

The marketing approval of Stapokibart is based on a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III study, with the co-primary endpoints being the achievement of at least a 75% improvement in Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI-75) from baseline and an Investigator's Global Assessment (IGA) score of 0 or 1 with a reduction of =2 points from baseline at week 16. The results showed that this trial reached the co-primary endpoints at week 16 with long-term treatment achieving sustained clinical benefits with a good safety profile.

The study showed that at week 52, the rates of achieving EASI-75 for the Stapokibart group and the placebo-to-Stapokibart group were 92.5% and 88.7%, respectively. The EASI-90 response rates were 77.1% and 65.6%, respectively. The rates of achieving an IGA score of 0 or 1 point with a reduction of = 2 points from baseline were 67.3% and 64.2%, respectively. Long-term treatment with Stapokibart can consistently improve dermatitis symptoms and quality of life in subjects with moderate-to-severe AD. During the maintenance period, only one subject (0.9%) experienced a relapse. In terms of safety, Stapokibart was safe and well-tolerated after 52 weeks of administration, with safety profiles consistent with those observed at week 16 and no new safety signals identified.

About Stapokibart

Stapokibart (trade name: Kangyueda, R&D codename: CM310) is a humanized and highly potent antibody against the interleukin-4 receptor a-subunit (IL-4Ra). It is the first domestically manufactured IL-4Ra antibody drug granted marketing approval by the NMPA. By targeting IL-4Ra, Stapokibart can lead to dual-blockade of interleukin-4 (IL-4) and interleukin-13 (IL-13) signaling. IL-4 and IL-13 are two critical cytokines for initiating type II inflammation. Stapokibart has demonstrated good safety and encouraging efficacy in multiple previous clinical trials. As of the date of this announcement, its new drug application for the treatments of seasonal allergic rhinitis and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis have been accepted by the NMPA.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stapokibart-was-granted-marketing-approval-from-national-medical-products-administration-for-the-treatment-of-moderate-to-severe-atopic-dermatitis-in-adults-302246844.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.