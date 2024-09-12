At the centennial of IFA 2024, global tech giants showcased innovations in AI and sustainability. Prominent Chinese brands like Haier, Hisense, Midea, and TCL were among the 70% of exhibitors.

Since 2008, TVCMALL, a prominent online B2B wholesaler from China, has stood out by offering extensive wholesale and dropshipping solutions for the 3C accessories market. With over 1 million SKUs and an annual sales volume of 10 million phone cases, TVCMALL demonstrated its strong market position, particularly in Europe.

At the IFA 2024, TVCMALL emphasized its one-stop B2B solutions, displaying an extensive catalog of over 1,000,000 3C accessories. With no MOQ on 95% of items, TVCMALL ensures competitive pricing, adding over 10,000 new products weekly.

Its customizable OEM and ODM services allow personalization with specific brand identifiers like logos, colors, and packaging. Additionally, its dropshipping service streamlines operations by shipping directly from factories to customers, reducing overhead costs and simplifying inventory management.

At IFA 2024, Honor introduced the MagicBook Art 14 along with its Snapdragon Edition. Samsung showcased the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, while Hisense highlighted its advanced U8 smart TVs with AI features.

TVCMALL unveiled a suite of innovative accessories, including the customizable NFC DIY E Ink Case for iPhone and Samsung, aligning with the event's sustainability theme through its certified biodegradable phone cases and screen protectors made from non-toxic materials.

Additionally, as a comprehensive B2B wholesaler, TVCMALL showcased innovative products like Instant Print Kids Camera and a portable 3D surround sound speaker system, drawing considerable interest.

TVCMALL also strengthened ties with industry players including online retailers, distributors, and telecom companies, enhancing relationships with suppliers such as ESR, Nillkin, Dux Ducis, Hoco, CaseMe, and BoboVR, and exploring new partnerships across OEM, ODM, and OBM clients, as well as B2C platforms and dropshippers.

With AI and tech advances driving demand for smart accessories, the mobile phone accessories market is expected to reach US$ 196,142.9 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Post-IFA, TVCMALL is committed to refining its wholesale, customization, sourcing, and dropshipping services to better meet client demands. The company's participation at IFA 2024 reaffirmed its dedication to the global e-commerce community, striving to help entrepreneurs thrive in a competitive market. For more information, visit www.tvcmall.com.

