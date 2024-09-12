AGS Health Earns Great Place To Work Certification

AGS Health, a leading provider of tech-enabled revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions and a strategic growth partner to healthcare providers across the U.S., announced today it has been Certified by Great Place To Work® in the U.S. Rankings in the annual program are determined based on surveys of current employees, 85% of whom ranked AGS Health, which was also Certified in India and the Philippines, as a "great place to work."

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. When surveyed as part of the certification process, AGS Health's U.S.-based employees ranked it 28 percentage points higher than the average U.S. company (57%).

"AGS Health values our employees and is committed to maintaining a high-trust, high-performance culture. Their success is our success, and we are honored to have our efforts recognized by Great Place To Work and, more importantly, the employees we rely on to provide our customers with innovative and expert RCM services and solutions," says Shalini Prasad, Chief People Officer, AGS Health.

Adds AGS Health CEO Patrice Wolfe: "Our people are a key differentiator and the driving force of AGS Health's success, so we strive to equip every employee with the support and opportunities they need to succeed. We are proud to be recognized by our employees as a Great Place To Work and remain dedicated to their success."

Great Place To Work® Certification is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience - specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place To Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

Further, Great Place To Work research shows that job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Employees at Certified workplaces are also 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that AGS Health stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees.

About AGS Health

AGS Health is more than a revenue cycle management company-we're a strategic partner for growth. Our distinctive methodology blends award-winning services with intelligent automation and high-touch customer support to deliver peak end-to-end revenue cycle performance and an empowering patient financial experience.

We employ a team of 13,000 highly trained and college-educated RCM experts who directly support more than 150 customers spanning a variety of care settings and specialties, including nearly 50% of the 20 most prominent U.S. hospitals and 40% of the nation's 10 largest health systems. Our thoughtfully crafted RCM solutions deliver measurable revenue growth and retention, enabling customers to achieve the revenue to realize their vision.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Contact:

Liz Goar

NPC Creative Services

liz@npccs.com

SOURCE: AGS Health

View the original press release on accesswire.com