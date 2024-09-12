FENWICK LAUNCHES ITS LATEST CAMPAIGN TASTEMAKERS

LONDON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Last autumn Fenwick announced it would be 'Quiet No More'. Its upcoming campaign builds on this premise and is supported by Fenwick's ongoing positioning as 'Britain's Family of Style Pioneers since 1882'

On 12th September, for eight weeks, Fenwick will invite everyone to 'Find Your Taste, Find Your World' under its theme, Tastemakers, which focuses on cultivating individual "taste".

The campaign will be supported by an outdoor nation-wide ad campaign with a family of different characters (including a dog!) finding their own unique style and taste.

Mia Fenwick, CMO & Deputy Exec Chair, Fenwick comments:

"Last year, our aim with the 'Quiet no More' campaign was to make it loud and clear: the Fenwick brand has long been a mainstay in the fashion and cultural scenes across the U.K. This autumn, our goal was to further turn up the brand's style with a creative platform that lends itself to a cheeky photo campaign and an immersive in-store experience that invites customers in. 'Tastemakers' showcases Fenwick as the go-to destination for those who want to find-and define-their own taste."

Tristan McAllister, Founder, At Large comments:

"When Fenwick approached us a few years ago to help them evolve and reclaim the brand's position as a leader in British retail, they had big ideas. Their fearless embrace of bold, creative projects-like 'Tastemakers' this year and 'Quiet No More' last year-shows their unwavering commitment to evolving their brand. Fenwick gets it: they honour their rich brand heritage while remaining sharply focused on what matters today. That's a challenge many retailers struggle with, but Fenwick rises to meet it."

This Fenwick campaign will begin with an in-store activation, a literal taste experience inviting customers to step into 'The Department of Taste' to sample Edible Emeralds. These are jelly-like sweets that sparkle like jewels and taste extraordinary. A free experience for all, Fenwick turns luxury on its head and celebrates the idea that taste is unique to everyone. This customer experience will go on tour across all eight Fenwick stores from 12th of September to 16th of October.

Sam Bompas, Co-Founder, Bompas & Parr comments:

"Edible Emeralds is the sort of creative project you can really gorge on. The project explores the poly-sensorial intersection between flavour, form and light - combining Bompas & Parr's approach to designing enchanting in-person experiences and developing remarkable F&B products. It has been an absolute joy collaborating with the Fenwick team on this project and we are excited for it to come into fruition. Come take delicate gulps of the trembling Edible Emeralds.

From dressing up, dining out and discovering great design, Fenwick is the destination where you can find your taste, find your world, whatever that means to you.

Find all imagery HERE.

About Fenwick

Britain's family of style pioneers since 1882. Fenwick offers a curated edit of luxury across fashion, beauty and lifestyle, presented in an inspirational shopping environment across eight stores and digital. Fenwick is the largest family-owned group of department stores in the United Kingdom offering in-store events, bespoke services, treatment rooms and innovative restaurants.

Fenwick.co.uk @FenwickOfficial

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2504340/FENWICK_TASTEMAKERS_CAMPAIGN.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2504341/FENWICK_TASTEMAKERS_CAMPAIGN_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2504342/FENWICK_TASTEMAKERS_CAMPAIGN_3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2504343/FENWICK_TASTEMAKERS_CAMPAIGN_4.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2504344/FENWICK_TASTEMAKERS_CAMPAIGN_5.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2504345/FENWICK_TASTEMAKERS_CAMPAIGN_6.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2213601/4909040/Fenwick_logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fenwick-launches-its-latest-campaign-tastemakers-302246896.html