¡Yo Quiero! Celebrates National Guacamole Day with Friday Night Lights Tailgate September 13th

National Guacamole Day is just around the corner on September 16th, and to mark the occasion, the avocado experts at ¡Yo Quiero! are teaming up with the Dallas Cowboys for a special tailgate celebration. This festive event will take place in Prosper, where Prosper Rock Hill will square off with Allen High School.

"We know that North Texans are passionate about two things: football and guacamole," says Tara Murray, VP of Marketing for ¡Yo Quiero! Brands, which is based in North Texas. "Our tailgate event will celebrate both as we kick off the football season in North Texas with some very special guests."

Among the special guests are the legendary Tony Casillas , former defensive tackle for the Dallas Cowboys, and Rowdy, the Official Mascot of the Dallas Cowboys. "We're thrilled to have such a winning sports legend join us for Friday Night Lights, helping us kick off what promises to be an exciting football season," Murray adds.

This season, ¡Yo Quiero! continues its partnership with Dave Campbell's Texas Football to honor some of Texas high school football's most dedicated supporters-team moms! During the September 13th game, ¡Yo Quiero! will recognize a Team Mom Appreciation Award and a $500 donation to each of their schools, celebrating their exceptional support throughout the season. The honorees, along with nine other team moms recognized during the season, will be eligible for the Ultimate Team Mom of the Year Award, with voting to take place at texasfootball.com at the season's end.

Rowdy will also be performing the coin toss, and to celebrate National Guacamole Day, there will be a tent at the entrance for photo opportunities and premium giveaways. ¡Yo Quiero! has generously donated guacamole to each school, adding to the festivities as the 2024 football season kicks off.

DETAILS:

Who: ¡Yo Quiero! and the Dallas Cowboys

What: National Guacamole Day Tailgate

When: Friday, September 13th from 6pm-8pm

Where: Prosper ISD Children's Health Stadium, 2000 Stadium Drive, Prosper TX 75078

Why: ¡Yo Quiero! and the Dallas Cowboys celebrate National Guacamole Day in the most delicious way possible, tailgating in advance of the Prosper Rock Hill High School versus Allen High School game Cowboy legend Tony Casillas and Rowdy, the official mascot of the Dallas Cowboys, will be at the game on September 13th to celebrate 2024 High School Football.

To learn more about ¡Yo Quiero!'s guacamole, visit www.yoquierobrands.com and www.freshinnovationsllc.com.

About ¡Yo Quiero!

¡Yo Quiero! Brands is a Texas-based avocado, guacamole, and dip company with state-of-the-art facilities in Rhome, Texas and Guanajuato, Mexico. With a mission of selecting and growing the freshest and finest ingredients, ¡Yo Quiero! creates delicious, hand-crafted products that can be found in most local retailers. Bringing years of experience and dip expertise to the category, ¡Yo Quiero! leads and innovates with integrity and passion. The current lineup of handcrafted Guacamole, Super Chunky Avocado, Avocado Salsa, Elote Dip, Queso, and Salsa can be viewed on our website. For additional information, recipes, or product availability, please visit www.yoquierobrands.com

Media Contacts:

Tara Murray

Vice President of Marketing

Fresh Innovations, LLC

tmurray@freshinnovationsllc.com

Dana Cobb

Public Relations

The Barber Shop Marketing

dana@thebarbershopmarketing.com

972.955.9747

SOURCE: Yo Quiero

View the original press release on accesswire.com