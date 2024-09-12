MicroVention, Inc., a global leader in neurovascular innovation and a wholly owned subsidiary of Terumo Corporation, today announced its official rebranding to Terumo Neuro, effective immediately. This name change signifies a new chapter in the company's evolution while maintaining its unwavering commitment to the creation and commercialization of groundbreaking innovations in neurovascular care.

Founded in 1997 and acquired by Terumo Corporation in 2006, MicroVention has been at the forefront of developing technologies that support neurovascular surgeons in preserving and restoring brain health. As Terumo Neuro, the company is poised to continue its legacy of innovation with an enhanced focus on driving impactful growth and leveraging Terumo's global resources and reputation.

Carsten Schroeder, President and CEO of Terumo Neuro, commented on the rebranding: "This transformation reflects our growth as a company and Terumo's confidence in our future. For eighteen years, we have maintained independent branding as MicroVention, and now, as Terumo Neuro, we're combining the best of MicroVention with the full strength and support of the Terumo family. Our culture, speed of innovation, focus on game-changing technologies, and close collaboration with physicians will remain unchanged."

He continued, "What will evolve is a deeper partnership with Terumo, a new visual brand, and a more defined brand identity under our new name and slogan, 'Terumo Neuro: Game-changing Impact.' Our strategy is expanding beyond our core focus on hemorrhagic and ischemic stroke and access solutions to encompass the neurovascular patient care continuum."

As Terumo Neuro, the company will continue its close collaboration with leading physicians worldwide, translating clinical insights into technologies that enhance patient outcomes. Schroeder emphasized that the company's DNA remains rooted in innovation for ischemic stroke, hemorrhagic stroke, and access, while expanding into broader areas of neurovascular care.

About Terumo Neuro (Formerly MicroVention, Inc.)

We are in business to create and deliver Game-changing Impact-innovations that redefine what is possible in neuroendovascular treatment to meaningfully advance both physician practice and patient outcomes. Founded in 1997 as MicroVention and acquired by Terumo Corporation in 2006, Terumo Neuro offers more than thirty products for the treatment of cerebral aneurysms, ischemic stroke, carotid artery disease, and neurovascular malformations. Headquartered in California, Terumo Neuro products are sold in more than seventy countries through a direct sales organization as well as strategic distribution partnerships. Manufacturing facilities are in Aliso Viejo, California, and San José, Costa Rica. For more information on Terumo Neuro, please visit www.terumoneuro.com.

About Terumo Corporation

Terumo (TSE:4543) is a global leader in medical technology and has been committed to "Contributing to Society through Healthcare" for one hundred years. Based in Tokyo and operating globally, Terumo employs more than 30,000 associates worldwide to provide innovative medical solutions in more than 160 countries and regions. The company started as a Japanese thermometer manufacturer and has been supporting healthcare ever since. Now, its extensive business portfolio ranges from vascular intervention and cardio-surgical solutions, blood transfusion and cell therapy technology, to medical products essential for daily clinical practice. Terumo will further strive to be of value to patients, medical professionals, and society at large.

