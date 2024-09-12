Biomedical Waste Solutions: Jacksonville Medical Waste Disposal Experts Confront Surge in Needlestick Injuries With Comprehensive Guide

Approximately 385,000 needlestick and sharps-related injuries among healthcare workers in the U.S. are projected annually by the CDC.

The CDC estimates that approximately 385,000 needlestick and sharps-related injuries occur each year among healthcare workers in the United States. This number is likely an understatement due to underreporting, especially in private settings where elderly individuals and the 38.4 million Americans with diabetes depend on needle usage.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has stressed the dangers of sharps injuries in spreading serious diseases, with global annual infection rates among healthcare workers reported as:

About 2,005,000 HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) cases

66,000 hepatitis B virus (HBV) cases

16,000 hepatitis C virus (HCV) cases

Several complications could arise from these infections, including lifelong disabilities, long-term health concerns, and fatalities.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) notes that one-third of all sharps injuries occur during disposal, accentuating the value of effective medical waste disposal practices to secure healthcare workers and the general public.

To address this pressing issue, Jacksonville medical waste disposal company BioMedical Waste Solutions has launched The Definitive Guide to Medical Waste Disposal in 2024. This guide offers essential advice on how to dispose of needles, syringes, and other sharp items, showing the company's promise to enhance safety and prevent infection spread through proper waste management.

Among the crucial tips shared in this guide include the following:

Using FDA-certified receptacles for the safe disposal of sharps

Ensuring that disposal containers are not overfilled

Not inserting hands into disposal containers

Not trying to recap used needles

Storing sharp tools and disposal containers in child-proof locations

JP Richards, Director of Communications at BioMedical Waste Solutions, issued this statement: "The rising frequency of needlestick injuries and their significant impacts on healthcare workers and the community are pressing concerns. Our guide is an essential resource for preventing these injuries and ensuring the safety of healthcare providers and those using needles at home. We are dedicated to offering effective Jacksonville medical waste disposal solutions. By collaborating, we can mitigate the risks associated with needlestick injuries."

BioMedical Waste Solutions advises healthcare facilities, practitioners, and needle users to examine its extensive guide on safe sharps and medical waste disposal. The firm's industry expertise and modern technology assure the safe handling, transport, and disposal of medical waste, meeting the highest national, state, and local regulatory requirements.

For further details on safe medical waste disposal or to view the guide from BioMedical Waste Solutions, please visit our website at https://www.biomedicalwastesolutions.com/medical-waste-disposal/ or reach out directly at 346-660-4994 or JPRichards@BioMedicalWasteSolutions.com. To learn more about Jacksonville medical waste disposal, visit https://www.biomedicalwastesolutions.com/locations/florida/jacksonville-medical-waste-disposal/.

About BioMedical Waste Solutions:

BioMedical Waste Solutions is a leading medical waste disposal company dedicated to providing safe and reliable solutions for the management and disposal of medical waste. With a commitment to environmental responsibility and public health, the company serves healthcare facilities, private practices, dental offices, veterinarians and laboratories across America. BioMedical Waste Solutions offers comprehensive services to ensure the proper collection, transportation, and disposal of medical waste, including sharps, in compliance with all regulatory requirements.

