Affluent Medical: Affluent Medical takes stock of its recent operational advances

12-Sep-2024 / 18:44 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
PRESS RELEASE 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Affluent Medical takes stock of its recent operational advances 
 
Access the replay of the interview with Michel Therin, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Sébastien Ladet, CEO, on 
Boursorama 
 
 
Aix-en-Provence, 12 September 2024 - 5:45 pm- Affluent Medical (ISIN: FR0013333077 - ticker: AFME - "Affluent"), a 
French clinical-stage medical technologies company specialising in the international development and industrialisation 
of innovative medical devices, today announces its participation in the "Actu Bourse" issue on Boursorama on 12 
September 2024. 
On this occasion, Michel Therin, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Sébastien Ladet, Chief Executive Officer, 
reviewed the agreements recently signed with Edwards Lifesciences, the world leader in innovative solutions for 
cardiovascular diseases. 
They presented the latest advances in ongoing clinical studies for the three medical devices: 
   -- The positive feedback from the FDA (Federal Drug Administration) on the US market access strategy for 
  Kalios, the adjustable mitral ring, as a class 2 device, without requesting that additional patients be added to 
  the Optimise II clinical study. 
   -- Validation of the innovative design of the Epygon valve through one of the agreements signed with Edwards 
  Lifesciences and evaluations of the haemodynamic benefit of Epygon with Dr. Sarraf of the Clinical Mayo in the 
  United States. This includes progress in the clinical study with the increase in the number of investigation 
  centres as part of the Minerva study, with currently 11 active centres and 5 awaiting validation. 
   -- The progress of the Dry pilot clinical trial for the Artus device, the first remote-controlled mechanical 
  urinary sphincter with currently 5 patients implanted at the end of August and encouraging initial performance 
  results. The company aims to finalise implantation in 10 patients in the last quarter of 2024. 
The company also revealed that it had recently secured EUR1.1 million in non-dilutive financing, mainly in the form of 
grants, for the development of its Epygon transcatheter valve. 
Lastly, during the interview, it was pointed out that the analysts covering the Affluent Medical share price have all 
revised their target price upwards, which now stands at an average of EUR4.04, reflecting their confidence in the 
company's outlook. 
 
Link to the replay of the issue: https://www.boursorama.com/videos/actualites/ 
affluent-medical-fait-le-point-sur-son-actualite-62729027a80baf20086e01ca1280b4fd 
 
 
 
About Affluent Medical 
Affluent Medical is a French MedTech company, founded by Truffle Capital, with the ambition to become a global leader 
in the treatment of structural heart diseases, one of the world's leading cause of mortality, and urinary incontinence, 
which currently affects one in four adults. 
Affluent Medical develops next-generation, minimally invasive, innovative, adjustable, and biomimetic implants to 
restore critical physiological functions. The product candidates developed by the Company are all currently in ongoing 
human clinical studies. 
Subject to raising the necessary funds to finance its strategy and to positive results from ongoing clinical studies, 
the Company's ambition is to gradually commercialize its products in 2026, directly or indirectly. 
For more information, visit www.affluentmedical.com 
 
 
Contacts: 
AFFLUENT MEDICAL       SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 
               Financial communications / press relations 
Sébastien Ladet        Ghislaine GASPARETTO / Jennifer JULLIA 
Chief Executive Officer    +33 (0)6 21 10 49 24 / +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19 
investor@affluentmedical.com ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com / jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com 
               MC SERVICES AG 
PRIMATICE 
               Media relations Europe 
Media relations France 
Thomas Roborel de Climens   Caroline Bergmann / Kirsten RÜHL 
+33 (0)6 78 12 97 95 
               +49 (0)211 529252 20 / +49 (0)211 529252 16 
thomasdeclimens@primatice.com 
               affluent@mc-services.eu

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 20240912_Affluent Medical_Operational advances vFinal 

Language:    English 
Company:     Affluent Medical 
         320 avenue Archimède, Les pléiades III Bâtiment B 
         13100 Aix en Provence France 
         France 
Phone:      +33 4 42 95 12 20 
E-mail:     jerome.geoffroy@affluentmedical.com 
Internet:    https://www.affluentmedical.com/ 
ISIN:      FR0013333077 
Euronext Ticker: AFME 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1987351 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
1987351 12-Sep-2024 CET/CEST

